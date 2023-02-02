There are different reasons people decide to give blood, all of them important. In fact, in the time it takes you to read this, someone in the U.S. needs blood – EVERY 2 SECONDS of every day a patient receives a blood or platelet transfusion. And that blood can only come from volunteer donors like you.
This could be a little girl in the ICU or a mother with Stage 3 leukemia. If you’re worried about needles, don’t be—most blood donors compare the experience to a mild, split-second pinch! The entire process is very safe and very fast, and you will feel amazing knowing you potentially saved up to three people.
Did you know that when you give blood, there are benefits for you, too? We conduct a pre-donation screening that ensures your safety and the safety of the blood supply for patients – and as a bonus, provides you with valuable health information
Whatever your motivation, when you donate blood you are giving hope to hospital patients – and their family and friends. You’re making sure a child doesn’t grow up without a parent, a husband doesn’t become a widower, a young woman’s father can walk her down the aisle at her wedding, and many more.
All healthy donors are urged to donate now; if you’ve had COVID-19 and have been symptom-free for 10 days, you are eligible to donate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.