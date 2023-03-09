family biking.TIF

You can make a difference in the life of a child.  Crow Wing County Community Services staff are recruiting to license foster care parents. Foster parents are trained, dedicated people who have decided to open their homes to a child in need for as long as the courts deem necessary. The goal is always to reunite the child with original family, if possible.  In the meantime, the foster family is home for a child in need.

