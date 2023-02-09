OSB.jpg

Jumping into second semester

The Onamia School Board heard from principals Dan Fisher and Karn Dols about the district’s continued efforts to incorporate trauma-informed education.

K-8 principal Dan Fischer and 7-12 assistant principal Karn Dols gave their respective reports to the Onamia School Board at the regular January meeting. Fischer went first and said, “We had our family fun event on Jan. 20. The theme was ‘Doughnuts with Adults.’ We had 165 people in total attend, and it was very busy and a lot of fun.”

