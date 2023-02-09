K-8 principal Dan Fischer and 7-12 assistant principal Karn Dols gave their respective reports to the Onamia School Board at the regular January meeting. Fischer went first and said, “We had our family fun event on Jan. 20. The theme was ‘Doughnuts with Adults.’ We had 165 people in total attend, and it was very busy and a lot of fun.”
Onamia elementary is starting to prepare for “I Love to Read” month for February. “That is a really big event in our elementary. We do a weekly event to honor the students who are reading. We have a ‘drop everything and read time’ during the day once a month, and then we have an assembly each week for those who have earned certain medals,” Fischer said.
The Raider Rockstar January student assembly was held Jan. 31. “It will honor the rockstars for the month, and there will be some fun activities there as well.” The elementary had school-wide bingo on Dec. 21. “It was well attended, we had lots of prizes and the students had a lot of fun.” Fischer also said the holiday concerts went well and were well attended too.
On Jan. 23, Onamia staff had an in-service day and there was a two hour “Trauma in the Classroom” presentation. Lucy Rosario, the trauma consultant the school is working with, gave the presentation. Rosario also helped staff look at their Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS) overview training.
Fischer said their school improvement team met with their elementary leadership team once again to work on goals for the school year. “We added Marcella Melby (math specialist) to continue to assist in implementation of Bridges math curriculum” (Onamia’s second year with that program).
Fischer said classroom observations are not evaluative in any way, just used for data collection, and instructional practice improvement. “This is just helping our teachers in implementing the Bridges math curriculum with full fidelity,” Fischer added.
In December, Onamia elementary’s Office Discipline Referrals (ODR) were 4.53, down from November which was 5.79. For comparison, December of 2021 ODR was 4.63. “So fairly comparable, but we saw a nice decrease in December for that,” Fischer said.
Onamia has paraprofessional recognition week on Jan. 23-27. “Paras support our students who may need additional support both behaviorally and academically in our classrooms, individually and in small groups. They are truly critical pieces to delivering instruction in our school, and we honor them that week,” Fischer said.
Dols reported, “I feel like the number one thing for the second semester is getting back into a routine as there were many interruptions before break and after break. Getting back into that routine is really important for both of our buildings.”
Onamia’s first semester ended on Jan. 20 and second semester started Jan. 24. Some of the elective changes are: two sections of Native American Art, Film Studies and History of Rock and Roll. “So those are just a couple examples that the students have to choose from this semester,” Dols said.
Administration and social workers are meeting on Jan. 23 to talk about ideas for increasing attendance. This has been an ongoing concern for some students. Onamia’s trauma specialist is also going to be observing some programming on Jan. 24. “With the goal being to observe programming like our Alternative to Suspension (A2S) program, and behavior plans with a trauma-informed lens. We are always looking for ways to improve our in school programming,” Dols said.
Onamia is currently looking for a long-term sub position for a social worker in the high school. That position would go until the end of the school year and would start around the end of February. “This is a role that we would very much love to have filled as that position is very critical to the high school,” Dols added.
Dols said they are looking at scheduling a meeting with Lighthouse Family Services to discuss their School Based Mental Health Program. “We are so thankful for this partnership with them. Deborah Gault is our full time therapist in our school and she is wonderful to work with.” Dols went on to say there is always a need for continued mental health services within our community.
The district recently purchased vape detectors for the high school restrooms. Vaping is a big concern with our youth and Dols said this is a problem in most school districts. According to Dols other districts have had success with them. She added, “We are working on installing them and learning the software. I will keep you posted.”
That concluded Dols report, but after there was some further discussion on attendance and the consequences for not coming to school, the overall thought was to encourage the students to attend school, as you can’t teach them if they’re not there. Dols added that the school social workers had said that the families of some of the students struggling with attendance may not have had a good experience in school themselves, and that could be a factor as well. Dols added, “Getting that partnership with the families is important, and once you’ve spent some time with them, they might encourage their student more to get here.”
