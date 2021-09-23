Jacob Roubinek, a man who lives in Sandstone and works in the Mille Lacs area, learned that he has found a living kidney donor and plans to have the transplant in March of 2022.
A benefit is being planned to help offset the expenses related to the transplant and will be held on Saturday, Oct. 9 from 3-7 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Hinckley located at 405 2nd Street NW in Hinckley.
There will be a silent auction and a pie, quilt and Yeti cooler auction at 4:30 p.m., along with homemade soup and bread. For more information, contact Jayne Maser at (320) 279-2153 or jaynemaser@gmail.com.
