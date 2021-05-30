Best of the Mess from May 23, 2001 - Vikings hit the ATV trails
There was fun to be had by all as several former Minnesota Vikings joined ATVers in Isle on May 5 and 6, to ride some of the best trails Minnesota has to offer.
At 9 a.m. McQuoid’s Inn was a hub of activity. Riders were already heading to, and coming off, the trail. Minnesota Viking alumni, Dave Osborn, Doug Sutherland, Mick Tinglehoff and Carl Eller hit the trail early Saturday morning.
Their trail ride took two hours.They made stops at some of the more popular parts of the trails to talk with some of the riders. The trails were spectacular from flat, easy-riding to great rolling hills with some water holes and mud pits in between.
The event brought a lot of visitors to Isle in an otherwise slow time of the year. According to Evangeline Wahlstrom of the Isle Country Store, merchants were glad to see tourists back in town. McQuoid’s held a chili feed and pork chop dinner following the day’s ride. A raffle and auction were also held to raise money for the All Terrain Vehicle Association of Minnesota (ATVAM). Former Viking “Bench Warmer” Bob Lurtsema, who was on hand for the entire weekend, helped out with the auction.
Terry McQuoid
Said Terry McQuoid, of McQuoid’s Inn, “The recreational ATV riding sport is the fastest growing part of our business, and in the nation, right now. The manufacturers are selling three times as many ATVs as they are snow-mobiles. The versatility and year-round use is adding to their popularity. As for the economic value to an area like ours, it is phenomenal. Events like our ATVAM convention last fall and this spring can be structured to fit weekends when this area needs the business.”
Continued McQuoid, “This spring was like having an extra opening fishing weekend to help jump start the year. With close to 600 people in the area, there was a lot of money spent here.”
McQuoid put a call out to others interested in ATVing, “If anyone out there would like to help organize more ATV events in the future, please get a hold of me. We always need more help and input. The next two ATVAM conventions are already committed elsewhere, but I’m working on a spring and fall ride that would stay here permanently — one could involve the Minnesota Vikings.”
He also gave tribute to those who work hard on trail upkeep. Said Mcquoid, “The Mille Lacs Driftskippers Snowmobile-ATV Club are the ones that maintain the trails and of course with as much traffic as the trails are getting now there is substantial maintenance to keep them in shape.” McQuoid said that group is looking for help.
