Best of the Mess from May 22, 1991. The big burn
Last week, fire engulfed 2,300 acres of the Mille Lacs Wildlife Refuge, and, for the most part, no one lifted a finger to put it out.
In fact, the 20 to 25 DNR personnel from all over the region who were on hand spent good deal of time just watching the blaze fill the air with smoke and blacken the brush that grows thick in the refuge.
The fire, of course, was a planned burn and part of the refuge’s attempt to control the encroachment of several species of brush throughout the 2,500-acre wildlife area south of Onamia. But to say “planned burn” may be an understatement. It was more like a well choreographed dance, and those who looked on were in no way just passive observers. In fact, watching them watch the blaze gave the word a whole new meaning.
According to Dave Johnson, assistant manager at the Wildlife Refuge, there was a two-fold purpose for the big burn. First was to rid the area of a significant encroachment of brush species like willow and dogwood from dominating the wetlands.
“We want to open areas up to provide better habitat for wildlife, especially sandhill cranes who can’t utilize the area for nesting with the thick growth to contend with,” he said.
The second reason, Johnson says, is that the mature dogwood and willow have no food value for deer, but the young brush that will replace the old will provide a resource for food in the coming winters.
This is the second big burn at the wildlife refuge in the past three years. In 1989, the DNR staged another fire and, according to Johnson, it proved to be successful.
“We feel if this is successful this year,” Johnson said, “we’ll set the brush back to where we want it and won’t have to burn for about five years, at least.”
Staging this kind of fire is no small task and the work that goes into controlling it is certainly as exhausting and serious as the work and effort that might go into putting out a fire. Maybe more when you consider controlling fire means turning a potentially lethal phenomenon into a beneficial one.
At about 10 a.m., a DNR helicopter, dangling a 55-gallon drum of napalm fire starter, raced along a trench 50 feet wide and about four and half miles long, dropping fire balls unto the dry brush. The trench was dug last winter and would act as a fire break.
“It’s greened up and there’s standing water in it,” Johnson said. “The ‘copter will light a backfire that will creep from the firebreak into the burning area, then a head fire will be lit.”
When you light this kind of match, you try to anticipate everything. A fixed wing plane observed the whole burn from the air. Two bombardiers stood by in Brainerd, and caterpillars and trucks with fire fighters patrolled the trails and extinguished any fires that got out of hand or even looked like they would. Constant radio communications kept everyone up-to-date on what the burn was doing minute by minute.
“With burns of this size, coordination is the key,” Johnson said.
Harnessing the energy of fire for your own benefit means constant vigilance. To do it, you’ve got to do the dance together. In the end, you hope you’ve planned so well that the big bad burn will be a big bore that just does the job you want it to and burns itself out when the day is over.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.