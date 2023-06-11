Many students come forth from their years in the classroom wondering what they can expect of their education and what the world expects of them. As they leave their days of schooling it may be said, in general, that they will find less of shelter and help. They may have had some rude bumps in the past, but the bumps will become more rude and more real in wrestling a livelihood from a burly and busy world! As to what they can expect of their schooling, we will say: No amount of education can ever give them something for nothing, nor can it spare them the realities and the stresses of life. It will help them meet the stresses better, make them more dependable, help them to serve their own generation better, help them to a better understanding of things and of people, and of God and his purposes, and give them a more reliable sense of values. It may do other things, of course, but if it fails in these, their schooling has somewhat missed its marks!
And now as to what the world expects of them: It expects them to work, to earn their own way, to leave the world somewhat better than they found it, to make life somewhat fuller for for those who are less fortunate or less able. And it expects them to take responsibility and be dependable. One of the crying needs of this and of every generation is for men and women, young and old, in every activity of life, church and civic, economic and industrial, social and political, to take responsibility faithfully and intelligently, without being constantly check or constantly prodded. Conditions have not always been too favorable for brining this about. Sometimes parents have coddled too much; sometimes society has been too eager to regiment. And neither indulgent coddling nor rigorous regimentation are conducive to teaching young people to take intelligent responsibility. But any young man or woman of reasonable education, of common sense, and of good character, who is dependable, who will take responsibility, who will accept an assignment and see it through with loyalty, with intelligence, with integrity, can have about what he wants, within reason, in this world and in this day.
