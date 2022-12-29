Julianne Johnston is the director of the Mille Lacs County Community Health Agency. She heads the county’s public health program and in her role as the public health nurse for the past several years she has become intimately aware of the “people needs” of the people of this area. 

Now that Christmas 1982 is over, it is time to reflect on the memories that remain. In contrast to the decorations and tinsel, which will be put away, it is well to take these memories with us into 1983 as a constant reminder of what is really important about life.

