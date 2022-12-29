Julianne Johnston is the director of the Mille Lacs County Community Health Agency. She heads the county’s public health program and in her role as the public health nurse for the past several years she has become intimately aware of the “people needs” of the people of this area.
Now that Christmas 1982 is over, it is time to reflect on the memories that remain. In contrast to the decorations and tinsel, which will be put away, it is well to take these memories with us into 1983 as a constant reminder of what is really important about life.
Those of us in the Community Health Agency were so busy in our personal lives planning for get-togethers with special family and friends. We stayed up later at night to get all the details taken care of; went shopping on the weekends to get just the right gifts; decorated our homes with candles and lights. There were our own children to surprise, dinners to prepare, and gatherings to attend. We were all involved in one way or another with social activities, sharing and laughter.
But we were also involved in the other side of Christmas. The lonely, the dying; the pain and the fear. The contrast to our busy personal lives was clear when we knew we were the only ones to call on some of the elderly during the holiday season. As we touched these lives, we felt our own sense of frustration. One nurse wanted to gather all those we knew into a large van and bring them home. This was impossible for most of them, because of their illness or disability, but was an expression of our concern for those who would be alone. And yet we were also impressed by the strength and determination we saw. Out of small closets and corners came tinsel starts and candles. Some shared cookies and coffee. Each gave us as much and more than we sometimes have experienced in more fortunate homes.
As we shared these experiences with one another, we realized that we were fortunate to have shared with these people the true meaning of Christmas. We were sharing love and concern for one another as people. The glitter and fantasy that commercial Christmas sells on the radio and television, the routines and rituals – all become meaningless unless we are sharing ourselves unselfishly with others.
This is the memory of Christmas 1982 that I hope each of you will have experienced – a gift that always fits. Can we possibly carry this memory into 1983 as an ongoing way of relating to one another? That would bring happiness to so many and give real meaning to HAPPY NEW YEAR.
