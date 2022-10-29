I don’t enjoy writing these guest editorials. Some friends who knew I left it until the last day said, “Why didn’t you write it a month ago?” “Because it’s so tough,” I said. I also told Jay Andersen I didn’t care for this very much. There wasn’t much sympathy from him. He just asked if the old well was running dry. So why the dislike? If I look in my mind’s mirror, I see only foolish reasons.

In the first place, anything I write ought to be very good. Next it should make a lot of people happy. Third it ought to create a splash, – change the world a bit. Since only a few things like the “Gettysburg Address” and our “Lord’s Prayer” have such an impact, I’m bound to be disappointed in the results. Right?

