I don’t enjoy writing these guest editorials. Some friends who knew I left it until the last day said, “Why didn’t you write it a month ago?” “Because it’s so tough,” I said. I also told Jay Andersen I didn’t care for this very much. There wasn’t much sympathy from him. He just asked if the old well was running dry. So why the dislike? If I look in my mind’s mirror, I see only foolish reasons.
In the first place, anything I write ought to be very good. Next it should make a lot of people happy. Third it ought to create a splash, – change the world a bit. Since only a few things like the “Gettysburg Address” and our “Lord’s Prayer” have such an impact, I’m bound to be disappointed in the results. Right?
I do have a useful mind. But when I examine its content, I notice it is often filled with junk: self-centered beliefs, prejudice, anger, imagined slights and hopeless passions. I allow that stuff to run my computer.
I’m not alone in this, or I probably wouldn’t write about it. We complain about junk food in America and litter along the highways. But our minds are the greater wasteland, cluttered with childish and unprovable thoughts 90 percent of the time. Without challenge we allow our minds the convenient, the old, the shop-worn.
Much of our personal and community misery could come to a certain end. Any person can flip the switch from navel gazing to gratitude or joy or love. We all have that power if we choose.
Consider gratitude. What would I be like if I thought one paragraph of gratitude. Suppose today I think gratitude for:
- The four year old who learned to tie his shoelaces.
- The mother who just changed her child’s 657th diaper.
- The guy in gray who swept out the school.
- The farmer who loves land, machine, and seed despite rotten prices.
- The cook (what is her name?) who actually cares about medium rare.
- The grandpa who bounced his grandchild on his knee.
- The dad who put the first worm on the hook.
- The fellow who divides the highway with stripes.
- The lady who wept with a friend.
- The sister who sewed up the tear in her brother’s jeans.
Add 20 of your own.
You see! If I spend one paragraph in gratitude, gratitude that does not begin to describe the billions of loving, responsible acts of this community, my mind will never be cluttered, my heart will not shudder. I swim in the gift of your life, not the swamp of a tight-fitting ego.
Vigen was pastor of two rural area churches, Holden Lutheran and Zion Lutheran. Formerly, he was a South Dakota Legislator and Department of Corrections head.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.