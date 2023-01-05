At first thought Time magazine’s naming a nonhuman as its “Man of the Year” was appalling and the initial reaction one of certainly there must be “someone” deserving of the honor. But when one thinks back over 1982 on a global basis may be the computer was the correct choice; for there had probably been no one thing – man, machine or extra terrestrial that so captured us or was so responsible for the triumphs and travesties of mankind over the course of a year.

Certainly, by naming the computer, Time has not cast a pall over the contributions of individuals, for those are considerable. What the magazine did, was to honor all of mankind and his contributions through this choice – for what is a computer without man and what man has accomplished? The computer is a tool and like any tool if used properly will benefit the user; conversely, if used improperly, the results can be devastating. The computer alone does not have the ability to destroy man nor does it have the capacity to save man, but as a tool that to this point does man’s bidding it can aid in either course.

