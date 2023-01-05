At first thought Time magazine’s naming a nonhuman as its “Man of the Year” was appalling and the initial reaction one of certainly there must be “someone” deserving of the honor. But when one thinks back over 1982 on a global basis may be the computer was the correct choice; for there had probably been no one thing – man, machine or extra terrestrial that so captured us or was so responsible for the triumphs and travesties of mankind over the course of a year.
Certainly, by naming the computer, Time has not cast a pall over the contributions of individuals, for those are considerable. What the magazine did, was to honor all of mankind and his contributions through this choice – for what is a computer without man and what man has accomplished? The computer is a tool and like any tool if used properly will benefit the user; conversely, if used improperly, the results can be devastating. The computer alone does not have the ability to destroy man nor does it have the capacity to save man, but as a tool that to this point does man’s bidding it can aid in either course.
...
Time’s article is certainly not the final statement on the computer, and much like the studies done on Lake Mille Lacs different sources will issue contrasting remarks. Also, whether you, me or anyone else “likes” computers they and the technology necessary to create them are real and must be dealt with. William Stafford wrote of such a reality in his poem ...
A Ritual to Read to Each Other
“... I call it cruel and the root all cruelty to know what occurs but not recognize the fact.
For it is important that awake people be awake or a breaking line may discourage them back to sleep, the signals we give – yes or no, or maybe – should be clear: the darkness around us is deep.”
