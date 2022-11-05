It’s a thankless job, but somebody’s got to do it. Somebody’s got to be the mayor, the council person, the county commissioner and the school board member. Somebody’s even got to be president, although it’s difficult to imagine things running any worse without one.
...
Who ever heard of anyone saying, “Mom, when I grow up, I want to be a county commissioner”?
Well, maybe there’s something to that. It’s been suggested more than once that maybe we should all have to take a turn. Then we’d get a chance to experience the “thanklessness” of public service.
I know what you’re thinking. You’re thinking the press only helps make those jobs more thankless. Why else do our reporters sit with pen, paper and camera at all those meetings, ...
Questions.
Yes, we do ask a lot of them.
...
But to those who serve now or will serve after Nov. 3, don’t let those questions unsettle you. In and of themselves, questions are not criticisms, ... We probably won’t ever shy away from asking the hard questions or taking a poke at shallow answers. ...
But in the old “final analysis,” the answers we get to all our endless questions are the guts of more stories that celebrate than criticize, and more that praise an effort than point out a loss. So to those newly elected or re-elected in November, I just say sincerely, “thank you” for taking on the thankless job of public service. You’ll be hearing from us.
