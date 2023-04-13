We’re at war but it doesn’t seem like it.
Watching events unfold on TV each evening is almost surreal. It’s like watching a video game.
Click on CNN or the New York Times websites and you can choose from any number of interactive graphics, maps, voices or videos.
The war doesn’t seem real because it hasn’t yet directly impacted or changed the way we lead our everyday lives or activities. [...]
High expectations
We were all spoiled and expectations were far too high going into the battle based on what had happened in the 1991 Gulf War. [...]
But, like all wars ever fought, this one is full of ebbs and flows and the enemy has a vote on how it will choose to fight, when and where.
War is simply overpowering your enemy with massive force and using that power purposefully to destroy his will to resist.
In the end, we will win this war and Saddam will be gone. How we mend things with NATO and the UN and our other regional alliances will have to be played out later. [...]
Some old questions
The war is raising some old questions about journalism and patriotism.
Some readers of the Aitkin Independent Age have complained that running a front-page picture of a local anti-war protest a couple of weeks ago was a disloyal act. As are the TV networks and daily newspapers which publish photos of Iraqi civilians apparently killed by our bombs. Many argue that airing any disagreements about where administration policy and strategy may lead us is also un-American.
Is it our role to be journalists first – or Americans first?
I reject the choice.
As a veteran and as an American, especially since 9/11, I feel even more connected to my country and even more committed to helping people try to make sense of events and to form their own judgments.
The people in our newspapers’ staffs have strong commitments to our communities, a stake in our country and a stake in creating a more secure world.
And we have a role as independent observers.
This is what we mean by balance: Be fair, be accurate, be American.
Dick Norlander was the publisher of the Mille Lacs Messenger.
