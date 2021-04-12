Jim Cummings, Kathio State Park naturalist, credits his inspiration for touring the big lake by canoe to a story he heard during an Elder Hostel canoe trip on Lake Ogechie several years ago.
During the trip, one of the participants told a story about a tour in a ten-person canoe he’d taken on Lake Superior. That idea took a major step forward recently when two 10-person cedar strip canoes were delivered to Kathio.
How did this dream come true?
Well, if you’ve ever bought ice for your soda, wood for your campfire, or one of the many souvenirs available at state parks, you probably helped Kathio make this dream come true.
Last year, souvenir sales statewide amounted to around $2 million, and the $550,000 profit mark from those sales was distributed to many of Minnesota’s state parks for resource management programs and educational and interpretative programs. Park manager Aaron Wunrow says the souvenir account tries to find unique projects that will enhance the park experience for visitors.
A custom-built canoe, 25-feet long, is pricey. Two of them is twice as pricey. So three years ago, Cummings submitted his request for funding from the souvenirs sales fund. “I thought it was kind of a long shot,” he admitted
It wasn’t that long though, and Cummings’ request was approved. The park was given the OK to purchase the canoes.
The bids for their construction went to canoe builder Steve Johnson, whose home, north of Ely, is a one-mile trek from the road through the woods. It took Johnson six weeks to build the two 25-foot-long cedar strip canoes.
To say the officials at Kathio are excited about the touring potential these big boats provide to the Mille Lacs area would be an understatement. Although the park hasn’t developed a complete game plan for the canoes yet, tours of Mille Lacs Lake in 10-seat canoes are definitely going to be on the agenda this year.
“These canoes will increase our potential for providing people with unique experiences,” Cummings said.
Among the early ideas for using the canoes are tours of Hennepin Island and trips between Father Hennepin and Kathio via the lake. Cummings also noted that it will allow the park to get more involved in some of the celebrations like Isle Days and Garrison Play Days.
“One of our plans is to paddle around Hennepin Island,” Cummings said, noting that the rock island is the smallest wildlife area in the nation and a very important resource for Mille Lacs. With the big canoes, Cummings thinks that people will be able to experience many new aspects of Mille Lacs Lake as well as Kathio and Father Hennepin State Parks.
Canoeing is one of Kathio’s most popular programs and activities. In fact, it is so popular the park often runs out of rental canoes. Given the popularity, Cummings said that f tours with the 10-person canoes become as popular with as expected, it could mean that people will have to be patient. With two canoes, the park will be very limited in the number of people it can accommodate. Of course, that doesn’t mean the park is not ready and willing to embrace the challenge when it comes. Said Bob Johnson, park manager for Father Hennepin, “We are always looking for new ways to experience the big lake and to promote Kathio and Father Hennepin as a single, unique experience.”
The first scheduled demonstration for Kathio’s canoe will be June 3, when parks statewide hold their annual open house.
