Well, just a few more days and the kidlets will be winding their way back to the classroom. Often this is the time – those few remaining days of freedom – when youngsters need something special to keep their minds off the fact that the inevitable is just around the corner.
In an attempt to render a service to hassled mothers, we have put together these few suggestions on how to have fun with the Messenger.
There are other things you can do with the newspaper besides read it, like wrap fish in it or line the bottom of your bird cage with this column, so some of these suggestions may work for bored adults.
One fun thing for the kids to do is page through the paper and draw mustaches on all the drawings of the columnists, then pencil in cigarettes and pipes on all the photo faces. They can also color in the artwork in the supermarket ads.
A swell thing for the older kids is to circle all the typographical errors in the paper with a red pencil. If the typos concern your relatives, circle them twice and complain to the editor. Another is to re-write the public notices into the English language.
Draw beards on all the women in the photos.
Draw glasses on all the men’s photos.
You can also cut out the “Look Who’s Here” column picture and compare it to the Gerber baby on the baby food box. Then you can guess if the picture really resembles Brooke Shields at age one.
Of course, you can fold the pages into paper airplanes, funny hats, practice Japanese origami folding, even make a model of the Taj Mahal.
One fun thing we’ve found that youngsters like doing is to rub their little fingers vigorously over the blackest, inkiest parts of the paper and then go open the refrigerator door or trace the pattern in the dining room wallpaper.
Newspapers make effective fly swatters, puppy trainers, fishhouse wall insulation and winter overcoat liners.
You can cut out the little pieces of artwork that are in most of the display ads and glue them in places where they don’t belong. For example, put a liquor bottle in a septic system ad, a bulldozer in an ad for house moving and heaven knows what you could come up with in funeral homes, variety stores and garage sales. If things really get dull, slip the kids dad’s Playboy and let them cut those pictures out and past them in appropriate places in the Messenger: Bo Derek in the Mike Gustafson column? Dick “Rita Jenrette” Norlander? Jay “Playmate of the Month” Anderson?
You could cut out National Enquirer scandal photos and paste them in Dick Miller’s Wilderness Corner or superimpose Oscar Meyer wieners over the walleyes in the fish pictures in the sports section.
There are so many funny things you and your kids can do with the Messenger, but be sure when you’re all finished, to leave the paper lying around for some unsuspecting old maid aunt to pick up and read with her morning coffee ... that’s the most fun of all.
Seriously, though, since all the communities by the lake now have sewer systems and the two-holers are nearly a thing of the past, the problem of what to do with the Messenger after you’ve cut out the coupons is becoming an ever-increasing problem.
We hope these few suggestions on “Fun with the Messenger” for kids and adults alike will help answer that question. Should you still be stuck for something to do with the Messenger, I have a recipe for homemade newspaper wine.
