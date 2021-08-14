Did you get a Minneapolis evening paper with a big blank white space on the front page instead of the picture that was supposed to be there? The fear of all editors and publishers is that, at the last moment before press time, a picture or ad will be misplaced or lost so that there will be a big blank space on a page! Glad it didn’t happen to us.
We make our share of mistakes – and when we goof in someone’s story, in most cases the injured party is kind and understands. The pressure from Monday morning until Wednesday noon in producing 24 pages of the Messenger with all stories in their right places, pictures properly enlarged or reduced, ad prices all correct, etc., is terrific! It’s an aging process!
**************************
But, speaking of aging – the following thoughts on youth, to those who may fear they are leaving it behind, were written many years ago by Samuel Ullman, and are true today as they were then:
Youth is not a time of life – it is a state of mind. It is not a matter of ripe cheeks, red lips and supple knees; it is a temper of will, a quality of the imagination, of vigor of the emotions ... it is a freshness of the deep spring of life.
Youth means temperamental predominance of courage over timidity, of the appetite for adventure over the love of ease. This is often more existent in a man of fifty than a boy of twenty.
Nobody grows old by merely living a number of years; people grow old by deserting their ideals. Years wrinkle the skin but to give up enthusiasm, wrinkles the soul. Worry, doubt, self-distrust, fear and despair – these are the long, long years that bow the head and turn the spirit back to dust.
Whether seventy or sixteen, there is in every being’s heart, the love of wonder, the sweet amazement at the stars and the star-like things and thoughts, the unfailing childlike appetite for what next, and the joy and the game of life.
You are as young as your faith, as old as your doubt; as young as your self-confidence, as old as your fear; as old as your despair; as young as you are happy.
