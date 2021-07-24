It started when I was in college. I guess I wanted to look cool with that coffee cup permanently attached to my forefinger. It also helped me to stay awake during those all-night “studying” sessions.
The habit steadily grew worse, though, as coffee drinking changed over the years. At first, I made fun of those French roasts and lattes, but it didn’t take long until I was paying $7 a pound instead of $7 for a three-pound can of Folgers.
By the time I hit bottom, I drank only an elite blend of environmentally-friendly, shade grown, organic Arabica beans, produced by a politically correct co-op in southern Mexico, roasted and distributed through a mail-order company in Eugene, Ore. I wasn’t one of those coffee drinkers who could sip cups of watery brew all day. I was a once-a-day quadruple Espresso drinker. That was all I needed, but it was something I couldn’t live without.
Then my blood pressure started rising. Three times in a row it tested high. I told the doctor I ate right, exercised regularly and had low cholesterol. The doc said I probably had the gene for high blood pressure, which kicked in at age 37.
I wasn’t about to give up so easily. I tried relaxation techniques, drank eight glasses of water a day and ate nine fruits and vegetables, but nothing helped. My blood pressure, which had always been as low as that of a jellyfish, stayed in the hummingbird range. There was only one thing left to do, I suffered through a couple days of headaches, and for a full month, I felt like I was watching the world through a dirty window. When things started looking normal again, it was time to check my blood pressure. First check: a little lower. Second check: normal. Third check: back in the jellyfish range.
Kicking the habit hasn’t been easy. In addition to the month of withdrawal, there’s been a year of persecution by the industry. One time I went in and ordered a double decaf cappuccino, and the jerk behind the counter said, in a mocking tone, “ We call that a ‘why bother.’” Since then, I’ve actually seen “Why bother” on the menus at other coffee shops. At another cafe, a kid with a ring in his nose searched every cupboard in the place. “Sorry, dude, we don’t have any decaf.” Yet another time, another tattooed youth said, “So it’s guys like you that make us have to serve decaf?”
I guess it’s become sort of status symbol to go through your day with a six-shot caffeine buzz. Middle-aged guys concerned about their health are as uncool as hippies, intellectuals and bleeding heart liberals. All my long-haired, tie-dyed heroes have fallen before the wrath of cynical young caffeine freaks in buzz cuts and baggy pants.
Someday they’ll be older too, and they’ll have to choose between low blood pressure and a caffeine high. Then I’ll have the last laugh, as I shake my head in mock sympathy, saying, “Dude, you should’ve drank decaf.”
