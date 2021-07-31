Given the right combination of heat and humidity, any substance will tend to soften. It has been my observance that the grayish mass occupying the cranium, commonly referred to as the brain, is thus affected when the temperature and humidity approach the right combination during the summer months and causes people to act in strange ways!
My wife, for instance, who is otherwise quite normal, like many other housewives, has a mania for eating outside, when the heat reaches their brains – outside over an open grill where the temperature is usually 20 degrees hotter than their semi-automatic kitchens.
Housewives aren’t the only ones affected, of course. With their brains properly softened, I’ve seen men who wouldn’t plug in a toaster on the inside of the house, then stand in the broiling sun and cook a four course dinner and enjoy it. And those who aren’t cooking are being cooked in an open boat on the lake!
Kids, too, are affected at his time of year. Teen age boys are riding around in convertibles with the tops down getting third degree burns from the leather seats – looking for girls who are lying on the beach “getting a tan” (If they were beef roasts instead of people, it would be called broiling). And the youngsters are knocking themselves out trying to make every minute of summer vacation count before school starts. Ah summer!
Only the dogs seems to know how to take life easy. They nap through most of the summer. And a dog’s life can’t be so bad. Someone else pays his taxes!
But despite summer softening the brain, they say that the average man lives 31 years longer than he did in 1800. He has to – in order to pay his taxes!
It used to be that if you saved money, you were called a miser. Now a days if you save money, you’re called a wizard.
The Isle Carnival was a success. And I should know! Who else in town had a ferris wheel practically in their front yard!
