Forty-five percent of the 8,500 federal employees polled in a recent survey said they had direct knowledge of theft, waste or mismanagement in their agencies in the last year. According to the questionnaires, more than half who witnessed misdoings said nothing because they are convinced that complaining would accomplish nothing and only invite trouble for themselves.
Half of those who did blow the whistle said the abuses they reported were never corrected. One in five said they suffered some form of reprisal. That is not a promising picture.
The survey was conducted by the U.S. Merit System Protection Board, established in 1978 to encourage whistle-blowing by shielding those who speak up against retaliation by fellow workers or supervisors. The results suggest the board still has a way to go in demonstrating that it can and will protect those conscientious enough to direct attention to misuse of public funds.
The Reagan administration’s commitment to campaign against waste and fraud should help make the board’s job easier. The job could devise ways and means not only to protect but also to reward those who blow the whistle.
The same government that decided you had to pay three cents more to mail a letter now has decided that advertising circulars can now be sent for 6.4 cents instead of 6.7 cents. And the weight limit for that rate was raised from 3.7 onces to 5.04 ounces. The government has a monopoly on first class mail but private business can deliver any other type of message or package.
Notable & Quotable: “Four years from today, every enterprise in the United States, agricultural and industrial, will be far more closely regulated than it is today. Four years from today, every private activity in the country will bear a heavier burden imposed by the government. And four years from today is 1984.” - Dr. Murray Weidenbaum, noted economist from Washington University.
