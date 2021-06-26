There are probably as many ways for an outrages society to deal with criminal justice as there are outraged societies. Biblically, desert tribes roaming around the Middle East dealt with crime on an eye-for-an-eye basis. Some of them still do. In ancient Rome there were high tribunals which usually resulted in throwing someone to the lions anyway.
In northern Europe at about the same time, a group of Icelandic elders would hold the althing once a year and brand the serious criminals as outlaws. Since these people were literally outside the law, the victims’ relatives could track them down and do with them what they chose.
Today Western society attempts to temper justice with mercy and match the punishment with the crime.
Fat chance!
There’s too much crime and not enough punishment and it’s not getting any better ... the crime part. The punishment part got better last week with the Governor signed Steve Wenzel’s sentencing guidelines bill into law. It also got better when Judge Donald Barbeau handed down his controversial sentence of Henry Blue. In the judge’s words, if your old enough to rape and kill, you’re old enough to take the punishment.
On the level of murder, there seems to be few choices in the matter of tempering justice with mercy. One way our society has handled it is to assume that anyone who would kill someone must be nuts. This results in the time-honored temporary insanity plea, which in turn results in seven years in a state hospital, and in turn results in a psychiatrist turning the guy loose.
Another way we tend to handle crime for serious crimes is to get dew-eyed over rehabilitation. If you accept the argument that, in part, it is society’s fault there are criminals in the first place, then it only seems reasonable for rehabilitation. I’ll buy that. But when someone shoots someone, there’s no rehabilitation for the victim.
In a carping editorial in the Minneapolis Tribune last week, George McCormick raised what he called questions, but which sounded more like complaints, over Barbeau’s sentencing of Henry Blue. Blue, a 17-year-old, was found guilty of first degree murder, kidnapping, robbery, and two counts of criminal sexual conduct. Barbeau said it was the worst crime he’s ever been associated with and handed Blue life in the slammer along with two twenty year sentences for the other crimes ... to run consecutively. If the sentences ran concurrently, or all at the same time, Blue would be eligible for parole in 17 years. As it stands now, he won’t see the light of day for 43 years. McCormick and others have asked the question if that might be a bit much. My suggestion is he phone up the victim and ask her.
Yes, the sentence is stiff, maybe it won’t deter others from doing the same thing, and undoubtedly it’s a bleak outlook for a 17-year-old to face; with all the talk of rehabilitation, prisons need it as much as the prisoners.
McCormick asks what society will expect from a 17-year-old lad coming out of prison at the age of 60 in the year 2024. Some will ask why, if it’s a life term, he’s out at all.
There are some very desperate people in our society today. Some are criminals, the rest are prospective victims.
