Rod Lindquist and Bob Pace, representing the Central Group Companies of St. Cloud, talked to the board last Tuesday about a proposed $1.8 million motel project they plan to build south of Garrison near the Port Mille Lacs Golf Course. The 60-unit motel may eventually be expanded to 100 units and a restaurant added to the complex.
Lindquist and Pace asked the board for financial help in the form of tax increment financing.
Central Group Companies develops hotels and motels and operates hospitality facilities. The firm has developed 65 facilities in 16 cities.
The developers said that the area south of Garrison on Mille Lacs Lake has been under served by economy lodging for a long time.
“You were interested before the Grand Casino came to Mille Lacs?” Commissioner Dave Oberfeld asked. “Has the casino changed your plans?”
“Yes, we’ve been interested for some time. The casino has added a little zest and increased the traffic,” Pace said.
“How many employees will you have?” Commissioner Harold Willis asked.
“Approximately 22,” Pace said.
The developers were asked to work with the Community Development Corporation Director Greg Hohlen since he is familiar with the steps that must be taken in order to obtain tax increment financing.
The commissioners thanked the developers for coming and wished them success in their project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.