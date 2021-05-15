I’m a sucker for storing bits of useless information in the back of my head and then letting it sit there to clutter up my limited thinking processes. Well, I’m no longer going to let it sit there, I’m going to share it with you and let it sit in your mind, cluttering up your thought processes.
For example, did you know that John Hancock, the man with the big signature on the Declaration of Independence, did not sign his name that way to draw unwarranted attention to himself? He wrote big because King George of England had very bad eyesight and Hancock wanted to make darned sure the king saw his name.
Take heart all you students of typing, you may turn into another Mark Twain. Twain was the first author to write a novel on the new-fangled typewriter machine in 1875. The book was one of his best: Tom Sawyer.
You probably already know that Abraham Lincoln was the tallest U.S. President. Do you know who was the shortest? James Madison was at five-foot-four, a full foot shorter than Honest Abe.
Do you know someone who appears to be in the throes of alcohol or drug withdrawal, but they’re teetotalers? Compulsive gamblers who are prevented from placing their bets often experience withdrawl symptoms: shakiness, severe headaches, fatigue, nausea and diarrhea.
In the is-there-no-justice-department, the Boston carpenter who invented and built the first stocks, a soon-to-become-popular form of punishment in those days, was also the first to use them. He billed the city for their construction but the town fathers called the price exorbitant and accused him of profiteering and sentenced him to half a day on public display in his own invention.
Did you know that Americans spend over a billion and a quarter dollars each year on sneakers, tennis shoes or whatever else you want to call those athletic shoes?
Did you know Edgar Allan Poe was discharged from West Point for showing up for parade duty in the nude?
Did you also know that John Hanson was the first U.S. President, not George Washington? On November 5, 1781, the Maryland representative to the Continental Congress was elected “President of the United
States in Congress Assembled.” He served one year.
The first macaroni factory in this country was built in 1848 in Brooklyn, N.Y., by Antoine Zegera. The pupil of the human eye expands as much as 45 percent when a person is looking at something pleasing. Thomas Edison was one of the judges at the first American beauty contest held at Rehoboth Beach, Delaware in 1880.
Did you know the song “Yes We Have No Bananas” was the largest selling sheet music hit of all time, with over two million copies sold in 1923 alone? That was until the publishers of the song were charged with stealing part of the melody from Handel’s Messiah.
Oh yes, and one other thing. Of all professional people in the United States journalists are credited with having the largest vocabularies, an average of approximately 20,000 words.
Clergymen, lawyers and doctors each are credited with vocabularies of about 15,000 words. None of this may further the cause of communications since there are always copius exclusions to the ordinary practice of conduct!
Keep all those cards and letters
coming in...
People need a place where they can speak out on the issues that are important to them. We at the Messenger believe that the airing of views and feelings about issues and problems helps to keep local lines of communication open and clear. It helps us all to get an idea of what others are thinking.
The Messenger devotes a large part of its editorial pages each month to your views. We do it two ways: either through the “Sound Off” items or “letters to the Messenger Mailbag.”
We think this kind of communication is a healthy thing – good for you and everyone else, including us!
We want the Messenger to be just the place for you when you really want to sound off and be heard. Deadline for letters, “Sound Offs,; and for that matter anything else including news and advertisements is noon Monday.
