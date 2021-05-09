Local Girl Scout Leader awarded for efforts - Stacey Phillips of Onamia was recently voted an Awesome Adult by the Girl Scouts - Land of Lakes Council for National Volunteer Week and Girl Scouts Leader’s Day. Stacey is Scout leader for Junior Troop 137, which is mostly made up of fourth-grade girls.
A Scout leader spends time each week tending to the responsibilities of the position. Stacey keeps in contact with her troop and its leaders each week. “Girl Scouting in Onamia is a group effort,” she said. “All the leaders work together. We either meet or talk on the phone at least once a week.”
“It’s not just a one-day deal,” Stacey added. “It’s pretty much all of us together.”
Because all the Scout leaders truly do work together, Stacey said that she wished everyone had been awarded. “I shouldn’t have been the only one to get it,” she said. Kathy Lundeen is co-leader and everyone helps out a lot. The help from the community makes the job a lot easier.”
Kathy, however, says that Stacey deserves the award. “She coordinates everything, and we do it [each activity] together. She keeps everything going,” Kathy said.
Stacey’s troop plans activities at least twice a month, like their most recent, swimming and dinner at Camp Onomia. Badges and pins were also handed out to the girls that day.
The activities are enjoyable for both the girls and the Scout leaders.
Stacey said, “Taking the girls to the nursing home to visit, decorate cookies and trim the Christmas tree for the residents are activities I will always remember. I look forward to sharing the camping experience with the girls each year.” And through these activities, Stacey and her Girl Scouts get to know each other.
“I know them all through Scouts and become friends with them. I look forward to doing things together,” she said. The activities the troop works on extend to helping others in the community. The Troop pooled their efforts recently to welcome Scout leader Cathy Donovan’s new adopted daughter, Joy into the Girl Scouts.
“We all worked together to create an original quilt for her. Each girl worked to design their own quilt piece,” Stacey explained. The girls also earned the hobby badge for their creations she said.
The Girl Scout slogan is “Where girls grow strong.” Stacey was named an Awesome Adult for her dedication to this idea.
“It’s so good to watch the girls grow,” Stacey said. “It is important to be there for the girls and make a commitment to hang in there with them. My advice to leaders is to have an open mind. Give the girls a chance to grow. Some girls may be a little more challenging than others, but don’t give up. Not all days go great just hang that day up and start again tomorrow,” Stacey said.
“As a girl, Girl Scouts gave me opportunities to do things I wouldn’t have been able to do. I enjoy sharing those opportunities with the girls now that I am an adult.”
Stacey’s aunt, Linda Kent, was community coordinator for 17 years in Onamia before Stacey took over the position. “My aunt used to constantly coax me to be a Girl Scout leader,” Stacey said. “I would tell her, ‘If I have a daughter, I will.’ Well, my first child was a girl, Amanda, now 10. I have been Amanda’s troop leader since Daisies. I took over Linda’s community coordinator position in my second year as an adult Girl Scout.”
The Phillips’ house is always filled with kids, even when Stacey is off-duty with her Girl Scout troop. She operates a day care out of her home and, along with second daughter Jenna and son Joseph, Stacey cares for 10 children.
Stacey adds, “Our house has be. come a drop-off house for Amanda’s friends, too, so there is always something going on. But I come from a big family so I like people, and kids need something constant like that in their lives.”
Shelley Jacobson, executive director of Girl Scouts said, “A volunteer like Stacey truly makes a difference in the lives and experiences of young girls. Her contribution and dedication to Girl Scouting makes Stacey an excellent role model for young girls everywhere and helps them grow strong.”
A United Way funded agency, Girl Scouts Land of Lakes Council serves 7,500 girls throughout 23 counties in northern, western, and central Minnesota. The council has offices in Waite Park, Bemidji and Chisholm with additional staff who serve Alexandria, Brainerd, Nevis and portions of St. Louis County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.