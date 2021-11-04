The fact that 22,000 Minnesota citizens are delinquent in state income taxes today, as compared to only 4,500 delinquents a year ago, suggests to the Minnesota Taxpayers Association that perhaps the reason for the sharp rise in the number of non-payers is that Minnesota taxes are getting too high.
Increases in federal taxes, the constant rise in living costs, plus the exceedingly high rates in taxes here, appear to be pinching the average citizen to the point where he can no longer meet his state tax bills, says James P. McDonnell, president of the taxpayers group. “Huge surpluses piled up in general revenue, income and other state funds are not supplied without great sacrifice on the part of Minnesota people,” he said.
In the State of Virginia, under a law passed there, taxes are now said to be refunded to taxpayers when receipts exceed the total annual appropriations. Result is that this fiscal year ending June 30, the tax fund in Virginia exceeded $105,00,000, as against expenditures of around $95,000,000, a surplus of ten million dollars. But instead of the state looking for new places to spend the money, the taxpayers in Virginia will get a 20 percent reduction in taxes.
Perhaps a similar law here would cut down tax delinquency in state in which it would be easier for the citizen to meet his public obligations, Mr. McDonnell stated.
Another sock in the jaw
Elmer R. Kelm, collector of internal revenue at St. Paul, announced today that employers will be required to withhold income tax from wages paid on and after Nov. 1, at the higher rates provided by the revenue act of 1951.
Revised withholding tax rate tables have been printed and mailed to all employers. Employers who do not receive the pamphlet may obtain copies at the collector’s office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.