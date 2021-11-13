Screaming spells: My baby has screaming spells. He is of a happy disposition – bright, alert, and healthy. Ever since he was six or eight months old, he has responded by crying and yelling, often for a long period of time, over any little thing that didn’t go his way. When he was a year old, a person of some authority suggested that we shut him in a room alone until he stopped screaming. This produced hysterics, continuing an hour or more, and we thought it unwise to keep it up.
What should we do, completely ignore him? So far this treatment has worked the best although it has not lessened the number of attacks.
Answer: One would need considerably more information than is given above to answer this question adequately. The following suggestions, however, may proved helpful.
1. Find out if the crying is the result of physical causes. Food that does not digest, teeth coming in, undue fatigue, or other physical discomforts may be a factor in his tendency to cry frequently. Keep close, therefore, to your physician.
2. You are wise in discontinuing the practice of putting him in a room alone. This is the advice that frequently was given ten of fifteen years ago, but pediatricians are increasingly realizing that such advice is not wise.
3. Make every effort to avoid situations in which your child will feel frustrated. Your child will not be able always to have his own way, of course, but there is no reason why there should be frequent occasions when he feels thwarted. Right now he needs many happy and satisfying experiences. Be sure he has play materials that are suitable for him and that do not put him under tension.
4. Be certain that he has plenty of affection and love from both you and your husband. He needs these if he is to have that feeling of security that will enable him to face obstacles without being overwhelmed emotionally.
5. Although it may be necessary to ignore the crying when he has one of his spells, this does not necessarily mean that you must ignore him. At times you can divert his attention to something that is interesting and thus stop his crying. After he has stopped crying, be sure that he does not feel that you are angry with him.
