Right in the middle of harvest, Smiley Roberts’ hired man hurt his shoulder. So it was a stroke of real luck when a stranger knocked on Smiley’s door asking for work.
“You can start right now!” says Smiley. “O.K.,” says the stranger, “but what about wages?” With that Smiley pauses and says, “Well, I guess I can pay you whatever you figger you’re worth.”
The stranger thinks it over for a minute, shakes his head, and starts to walk away. “Sorry, mister,” he says, “It’s just not worth it to work for that kind of money!”
From where I sit, a man who undervalues himself is bound to lose out in a lot of ways. But even worse is the man who undervalues other people. Chances are he’s the kind of man who thinks only his own ideas are worth something---the kind of man who respects no opinion but his own. If he prefers tea, he’s likely to object to your choice of coffee---or my choice of a glass of beer. Intolerance like this is no way to “reap” the rewards of good friendship.
