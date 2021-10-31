As an American living in Japan, I have the opportunity to see American from a little different view than one can get while actually living in the states. This view is particularly interesting when it comes to the private ownership of firearms since Japan has the strictest gun controls of any country in the world. From the position of almost absolute prohibition of firearms, perhaps the “Land of the Rising Sun” can shed some light on the current gun laws being considered in the United States.
Under the Firearms and Sword Control Law {(I’m not joking about the swords), it is impossible to own any kind of handgun in Japan, and very difficult to possess any type of long arm including BB guns. As the name of the law suggests, many types of knives and swords are kept under strict prohibition or license. Notwithstanding this law, Japan experiences plenty of violent crime that makes use of all the regular tools: knives, baseball bats, chemicals, drugs, explosives, gasoline, cars, rifles, pistols, and shotguns. Japanese are murdered regularly with handguns and the Yakuza (Japanese mafia) make a lucrative business of dealing in the illegal firearms trade.
So, how does this compare with American?
America has moderately strict gun laws that cover nearly every aspect of firearms ownership. “What?” you might say, “America has strict gun laws?” Yes, America sits about midway on a scale from Japan (extremely strict) to Pakistan (extremely lax). The potent military weapons the Swiss keep at home would shock an American visitor to the Alps – they make our own imitation, so-called “assault weapons” laughable in comparison. If you should doubt the strictness of American gun laws, I invite you to go to your local gun dealer and try to buy a handgun or a real military, full-automatic rifle. The handgun will be difficult to buy, and the fully-automatic gun will be impossible to buy under any gun laws in the United States. The military look-a-likes, such as the civilian version of the M-16, are gutted-out copies of the true military weapon and cannot fire in a full-automatic mode. Most Minnesota deer rifles are fare more powerful than these so-called “assault weapons” as sensationalized by the mass media.
Why then does American have so much violent crime?
Probably for a lot of reasons, most of which have little to do with the availability of firearms, such as the drug nightmare, a lax judicial system (violent criminals go to jail for a long time in Japan), violence amok on the television, erosion of traditional values and ethics, overcrowding of our cities, high unemployment, etc. To further legislate against the private ownership of firearms as a cure for America’s crime problem is like offering a Band-Aid to someone who has a date with the guillotine: worse than useless. More gun laws would serve only to disarm the law abiding citizen and place them at the mercy of a society rotten with violence; moreover, by blaming firearms for crime – literally personifying inanimate objects – we move the dangerous direction of de-emphasizing responsibility for one’s actions, shifting the blame for a crime from the perpetrators to whatever tools they select to conduct their murderous business. So who will pay for violent crime? You and I will pay in the loss of your civil rights to protect ourselves under the 2nd Amendment tot he Constitution.
Clearly, gun control is people control. And the severe gun control laws in Japan do not prevent firearm deaths, a myth that anti-gun lawmakers would like you to believe. So, I urge you to contact your representatives in Washington and tell them to protect our personal civil liberties as well as get violent criminals off our streets. We can do both. And we can remain the epitome of freedom in the world: the United States of America.
