A couple weeks ago I wrote that fall was the season that I most preferred for big walleye. I did a little checking around on the phone and found out that the run of big walleye is starting.
This past Thursday, I caught a nine-pound, four-ounce walleye myself. This past Saturday, Ray Ostrum caught a 10-pound walleye; Denny Thistlewood had two 10-pounders weighed in on Sunday; Garrison Sports had an eight-pound, 12-ounce walleye brought in Sunday, and Bitzan’s Tackle Castle had an eight-pound, three-ounce walleye weighed in over the weekend. Those are just fish I know of. I’m sure there were a lot more fish of that size caught that I didn’t hear about.
Besides the big individual fish, there were some nice stringers of walleye caught, too. I saw a stringer by a lone fisherman with six walleyes that went from two to seven pounds. I know of another stringer similar to that one, and I heard of a stringer of six fish that weighed 30 pounds. I didn’t see that one, but I know the angler what was supposed to have caught them and it wouldn’t surprise me in the least; he has had stringers like that before.
All of these fish were taken in six feet of water or less. This means there are some big walleyes back in the shallows and they are coming up on the reefs to feed when the conditions are right. As I’ve said before, if a big walleye is your goal, now is the time of year to get it.
****************
A new tournament has sprung up on the lake this fall; it is called the Portside Fall Walleye Classic and is being held out of that resort this coming weekend. The rules are the same as most of the other major tournaments. Starting time is at 8 a.m. both days with check in time at 5 p.m. on Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday. There is already a considerable number entered and a good turnout is expected for the 100-percent payback prize money.
The entry fee is $100 per team, which includes boat launching, open bar, a big feed on Saturday evening, and even a free cap. I will be there will Romie Johnson, and I’m sure most of the regular tournament fisherman will too. There is a good possibility that some really big fish could be caught in this one. If you don’t participate in the contest, it might prove to be great fun to be there for the weigh-ins.
****************
Another great event that is coming up in the next week is the Spirit Island Chapter Ducks Unlimited dinner being held at the Blue Goose on Sept. 14. It is a great cause and I strongly urge anyone who has never attended one of these banquets to contact one of the committee members about tickets. There are very few left, but there may still be a possibility of getting one. The money that is raised through the sale and raffle of times – such as the sixteen guns that they have, the numerous wildlife prints, the three-wheel Honda and many, many other items – goes to restoring and maintaining waterfowl habitat an nesting grounds in Canada, where the majority of our ducks come from. To the best of my knowledge, it is the only way that American dollars get to the area where is needed so badly.
Besides the opportunity to win or purchase some great merchandise, a good time is sure to be had by all. Kick off this hunting season with a night out and a contribution to continued waterfowl hunting in the area!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.