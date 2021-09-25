The same old stuff
Concern: I have taught my nine-year-old daughter to be fair and take turns with her fellow playmates. But now she has come to me with tears in her eyes. Some of the other children just don’t seem to want to play fair. I tell her to be patient with those children. Yesterday she became annoyed with me for “telling her the same old stuff” all over again. She said, “Mother, that stuff just doesn’t work with _____, but you wouldn’t understand.” What can I do to help her?
Answer: When your daughter accuses you of “telling her the same old stuff” all over again, it suggests that you may tend to be a bit too “preachy” and to “moralize” more than you should with her.
Incidentally, it is exceedingly easy for those of us who want to help our children to do this. Now that you have urged her to be patient with children who do not play fair, skip that bit of advice, except very rarely, in the future. After all, perhaps she shouldn’t always be patient with those who won’t play fair; too much patience by your daughter may give them the impression they can “get away” with such tactics.
When your daughter comes to you disturbed because of the behavior of her playmates, help her realize that although most children do play fair, it seems there always are some who don’t and that when they don’t, there isn’t much we can do about it, except to continue to play fair ourselves. Guard even then against giving her a long lecture on the importance of playing fair.
Children frequently handle situations like this better when there is no adult interference.
The habit of swearing
Concern: We have three sons. The oldest is eleven years old and somehow he has formed the habit of swearing. He does not hear it in his own home but from adult relatives and from the neighborhood children. I have tried everything short of washing his mouth with soap, to no avail. When I scold he says he is sorry, that it just slipped out; and he promised not to do it again. But in a little while he slips again. Do you have any idea of a way we could break him of this habit?
Answer: I am sure you realize that if your continues to hear his relatives swear some of whom may even be his favorite relatives, and is also thrown constantly with children who swear, it is going to be exceedingly difficult for him to overcome this unfortunate and undesirable habit.
A child of eleven is considerably influenced by his playmates. Fortunately, he also is considerably influences by his home environment and it is because of this that you need not despair. Your son will not be able to forget the example of you and your husband, even though other influences for the time being have developed in him the habit of swearing.
Inasmuch as your son seems to be genuinely sorry when he swears, I would suggest that you guard against scolding him unduly for doing so. Too much scolding may make him want to swear. Assume that he regrets the habit and is eager to overcome it. Sit down with him and have a “man to man” talk as to what may be done to help him stop the habit. (Incidentally, your husband may be able to do this better than you can.)
Let him give suggestions as to what he thinks may help him. For example, he may be willing to impose upon himself some penalty, such as denying himself a privilege, when he breaks over and swears. I doubt whether washing his mouth with soap would be of much value, but he might let you experiment with that method to see if it is of any value.
Let me urge you to be patient with your son. Habits are not overcome in a day. Let him know that you have confidence in his ability to kick this habit. He’ll be grateful for your sympathy and understanding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.