barthel_lynell 2023.jpg

If you are looking for some gardening chores to get done before spring, February and March are ideal months to prune many trees and woody shrubs in the landscape. Plants and their pests are dormant at this time of year, which lowers the risk of pests and pathogens entering through the wounds caused by pruning cuts. Most trees and shrubs have also dropped their leaves, providing a clear view of structure for trimming.

Pruning at the right time is important to the health of your trees and shrubs. Fruit trees such as apple, flower crabapple, mountain ash, hawthorns, and shrub cotoneasters should be pruned in February through early April. This will reduce the chance of infections and the spread of fireblight, a bacterial disease. Similarly, the timing of pruning oak trees is critical and is best done in February and March. To avoid the devastating oak wilt disease, DO NOT prune oaks from April to October. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.