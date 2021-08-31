Betty Lou Webinger, 92
Betty Lou Webinger Yates Evans, 92, took her closer walk with Thee at 9:05 p.m., Aug. 16, 2021, with daughter Debby by her side holding her in her arms.
Betty suffered complications of COVID-19 and an end of life diagnosis received Nov. 20, 2020. Debby never left her side.
She was born April 28, 1929, in St. Paul, Ramsey County, to Walter and Anna (Brumond) Webinger.
Betty loved celebrating holidays and birthdays with family. She enjoyed and was a Master Gardener and loved planting flowers and trees. She liked playing cribbage, culinary arts, raking leaves, senior Tuesdays at the casinos, fishing and walking. She was a member of First Lutheran Church and Lions Club.
She was married to Theodore T. Yates, Iowa; and later Donald L. Evans (who was introduced to her by Deborah Yates), in Arizona. Both preceded her in death.
She was also preceded in death by grandsons, Tedder Yates and Charlie E. Elliott; sisters and brothers and their spouses: Vianna (Mark), Rita (Ed) and Lavon (Don), Walter Webinger Jr., Robert Jr.; sisters-in-law: Susan, Gail and Janice; stepson, Donald Jr., stepdaughter Annastasia; nieces Judy and Sheila; and nephews Peter and Robby.
Betty is survived by four children: Linda (Denny) Elliott, Theodore Thomas Yates III, Deborah (Jody) Yates, and Gary Thomas Yates; stepchildren: Renee Annette Morehart, William “Bill” David Evan, Colleen Susan Evans, Margret (Marki) Rose (Joe) Vogtllin, Janet Elizabeth Curiel, Richard Gerard Evans; 33 grandchildren; 60 great-grandchildren and 24 great-great-grandchildren; siblings: Lorence Webinger, Helen (Mike) Walters, Bobby (Stephanie) Webinger, Sandra (Donald) Fredrickson; many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Mom’s wishes were to be buried at Morningside Cemetery, Blaine. She will take her closer walk with Thee at noon, Saturday, Sept. 18, at Morningside Cemetery next to her mother and father and a few feet away from her favorite grandson, Charlie Elliott.
