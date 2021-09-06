A traffic-related fatality occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday, Aug. 28 around 4 a.m. in Morrison County.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 2005 Jeep Cherokee driven by Caleb Elfering, age 28 of Little Falls, was traveling eastbound on Hwy. 27 at Hwy. 238 in Pike Creek Township, just west of Little Falls when it struck a bicyclist laying in the lane.
The bicyclist was 35-year-old Michael Alan Ostrom, of Elk River.
Alcohol was not a factor in regards to the driver. It is unknown if alcohol was a factor in regards to the bicyclist.
Responding to the scene were Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, Little Falls Police Department, Mayo Ambulance, Little Falls Fire Department, and MnDOT.
