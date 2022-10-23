The Mille Lacs Raiders cross-country team closed out their regular-season schedule with meets at Hinckley, Crosby and Royalton and will be looking forward to the GRC Championship race on Oct. 18.
Hinckley
The Mille Lacs Raider cross-country team traveled to Grand National Golf Course in Hinckley on Oct. 4 for a meet featuring mid-Minnesota teams, some of which were larger schools than that of Isle and Onamia’s combined team. In what was beautiful fall day, with above-average temps, the young Raiders would have to battle big schools like North Branch, Cambridge-Isanti, Chisago Lakes and others.
Abby Skogen of Isle ran an excellent race on the junior high two-mile course. She led the race throughout and won easily with a time of 14:51. “She looked very comfortable in the lead,” said Raider coach Jeff Walz. Skogen won by 12 seconds, it was her third win of the season.
Freshman Liz Schleis of Onamia had to run with the varsity athletes since the JV and Varsity races were combined. Walz said it was interesting to see how Liz stacked up against varsity runners. She finished in the middle of the pack, but third overall among the JV runners and her time of 24:07 was a personal best.
Crosby
On Oct. 6, the Mille Lacs Raiders ran in a Crosby-Ironton cross-country meet staged at Emily Greens Golf Course. As was the case two days earlier at Hinckley, the JV and Varsity athletes ran together. Liz Schleis set another personal best with a time of 23:37 and finished 14th among the 39 runners. “I’m pretty sure Liz beat all the JV runners and many varsity ones too,” said coach Walz following the race, “and cutting 30 seconds off her personal best was an amazing feat. She ran a great race, starting out in 10th place and held on for the entire 3.1-mile course.” Schleis finished ahead of three number one runners from other teams in her race.
Abby Skogen had some stiff competition in the junior high race. “I am not sure what was going on in the JH race,” coach Walz mused. “There were several freshmen runners and some teams put their young varsity runners in the race.” Skogen held her own despite the competition, ending up in fifth place with a personal best time of 14:36. There were 38 runners from 11 teams in the junior high race.
Royalton
The Mille Lacs Raiders traveled to Royalton for their final regular season meet of 2022.
The Royalton course is very challenging, in that it features many rolling hills and a large slope called “Mercy Hill.” The ground is covered with ruts, rocks, and in places soft sand. “Priority #1 is to make sure there are no injuries, so athletes have to be aware of the running conditions,” said Walz.
The Raiders were able to complete the course with only a few minor injuries. In doing so, Abby Skogen was in a battle for fist place. She trailed an athlete from St. Cloud Christian for the first mile of the two-mile race. The hills most likely helped Skogen, who finished the race in fist place and 1:30 ahead of the second place runner. “I thought Abby was in a dog fight for first place but on the back part of the course it was just Abby with a big lead,”
Walz said. In the JV race, Liz Schleis ran a beautiful race and won. Walz said, “Liz ran well. Her time of 25:30 for the difficult course would have placed her around 20th in the varsity race. Going into the GRC both Liz and Abby should be favorites to win their races.”
