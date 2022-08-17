There’s a small group of people in the Mille Lacs area starting the work of “planting seeds” for a larger cultural change.
“We know that it’s not going to happen overnight,” said Dan Roeschlein.
Wahkon native Roeschlein is just one of a few people, part of a recently assembled 501c3 group, R.U.R.A.L. Music Ministries, who are putting on a free music festival Aug. 25-28 in Isle, featuring contemporary Christian music artists. Names like Mac Powell, Sanctus Real, Disciple, Tasha Layton, 7eventh Time Down and more.
Roeschlein said in a phone interview that R.U.R.A.L. Music Ministries is “completely non-denominational” and grew from a desire to see the “toxic culture in the area” start to change. With drugs and alcohol being a common narrative, R.U.R.A.L. Music Ministries wants to see positivity take center stage.
And what better way than to use music to bring people together? The group officially formed earlier this year, and, with help from Linda Dahlen, they were able to form a 501c3 non-profit, which includes a seven-member board. And they started dreaming big.
“We started trying to book the biggest contemporary Christian artists we could at the time,” Roeschlein said.
This in and of itself was a challenge. “Contemporary Christian music can cover rap to bluegrass,” Roeschlein explained. Because the board wanted to try and appeal to as many people as possible, they targeted acts who would represent that wide spectrum of music. All within a budget, of course. They had to be able to cover the cost of an artist and still be able to ensure free tickets for festival goers.
Not to mention, “We weren’t really sure how it worked,” Roeschlein admitted with a laugh, as far as reaching out to the artists. “You can’t just call the band.”
Usually, an artist is represented by both an agent and a manager. As they started reaching out, they discovered an agent or manager would work with multiple artists – other artists they were interested in inviting to R.U.R.A.L. Music Fest. Even still, at first agents “weren’t sure how to take us seriously.”
Even still, the whole process, Roeschlein said, has been “a God thing.”
“I don’t know that any of us is qualified to do this,” and yet with all the different backgrounds represented on the board, a festival is coming together. And that’s the story behind their name, as well. Redeemed, Unqualified, Restored, Accepted, and Loved: R.U.R.A.L.
The acronym applies to the location of the festival, as well. What was formerly known as Smoking Hill, “a sore spot in the county for a long time,” Roeschlein said, is now Redemption Hill. It’s located right off Highway 47; the building has had a few owners over the years, with different establishments. Even for R.U.R.A.L. Music Ministries, it didn’t look like the sale of the spot would go through initially, but it all worked out in the end. It seemed like when the venue was established, the acts they wanted started committing.
From the get-go, it’s been a priority of the group to keep the events they put on free of charge. Roeschlein explained, “Events like these are cost restrictive,” and he gave a hypothetical of a family of four spending $1,000 just to get into a festival like this one – not including camping or food or merchandise.
They’ve kept true to that commitment – R.U.R.A.L. Music Fest is free. The funding portion has been “stressful,” Roeschlein said, but it has always been there. They even have a follow-up act planned for Sept. 4; Josh Wilson will be performing at Emmons Barn.
Roeschlein mentioned Sonshine Festival, a formerly annual Christian music festival that took place in Willmar. The board wants to make this an annual event, like Sonshine, and they hope to bring it to more rural communities around the state, and maybe even the country.
“We hope the local community shows up,” Roeschlein said. There will be food vendors available,merchandise booths and inflatables, as well as volleyball. There’s still time to volunteer, Roeschlein added. Those interested can visit ruralmusic.org.
R.U.R.A.L. Music Ministries doesn’t expect a shift in the local culture to take place overnight, and they don’t expect everyone to go to church every Sunday. It’s a “lifestyle outside” that, Roeschlein added. Enjoying community at a family-friendly event is just one step towards a better, more united culture.
Because the event is free, tickets are not required, but getting a ticket online does help food vendors be prepared. Please visit rurualmusic.org for more information and to see a full list of acts. R.U.R.A.L. Music Fest runs from Aug. 25-28 at Redemption Hill, located at 43694 Highway 47 in Isle.
