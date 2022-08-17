Rural music

Because the event is free, tickets are not required, but getting a ticket online does help food vendors be prepared. Please visit rurualmusic.org for more information and to see a full list of acts. R.U.R.A.L. Music Fest runs from Aug. 25-28 at Redemption Hill, located at 43694 Highway 47 in Isle.

 Photo by A. R. V. van Rheenen

alycia.vanrheenen@apgecm.com 

There’s a small group of people in the Mille Lacs area starting the work of “planting seeds” for a larger cultural change. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.