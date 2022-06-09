Bill Hill and his wife Julie were chosen the Grand Marshals of the 2022 Onamia Days Grand Parade and as such will be featured in the lead car heading down Main Street Onamia on Sunday afternoon, June 12.
Some of those chosen Grand Marshals in the past have been born and raised in this little town on the shores of Lake Onamia, and others have been immigrants. The Hill family is a bit of both.
Bill’s mother, Peggy Hill, grew up in Onamia as Margaret Gravel, the daughter of one of Onamia’s founding fathers of sorts, Louis Gravel, Sr. And when marrying Iowa-born Bob Hill, she eventually returned to her home town, bring along the youngest two of her six children, one of whom was Bill.
Peggy met Bob Hill serendipitously at a dance near Mille Lacs when he was visiting the area on R & R while in the Service during WW II. Bob and Peggy kept in touch through the mail, married soon after the end of the war, and began a family that included five girls in a row before giving birth to their only son, Bill.
Bob was a meat-cutter by trade working at a grocery store in the Twin Cities when the owner of one of Onamia’s two established groceries beckoned him to move his family north with the promise of selling him that business.
The Hill’s moved to Onamia in the early 1970s and with the Gravel connection, were soon making an impact on their adopted community. Bob’s children, including son Bill, attended school in Onamia and graduated from OHS in 1977, receiving his diploma from his mother, Peggy, who at that time was president of the local school board.
Upon graduation, Bill, like his classmates, had the choice of staying in the Mille Lacs area or moving out to adventures elsewhere. Knowing he had an interest in the grocery business that he acquired from working at his dad’s store throughout high school, Bill attended an area vo-tech school in Pipestone where he looked to “fine tune his craft” in the. meat-cutting trade. And there is where serendipity again entered the Hill clan.
“I happened to be living on campus in the same dorm across the hallway from Julie, who wound up being my bride,” Bill recalled. The couple dated for a year or so, while Bill worked a bit at a grocery store in Forest Lake. Julie “just happened” to get a job in that same town.
It was the next two years that established the groundwork for Bill and Julie’s eventual adult lives spent in Onamia.
“My father developed some health issues with his heart around 1978 and I knew I needed to get back to Onamia to help him out at the store,” Bill said. He joined his dad at Hill’s Grocery that year, married Julie in 1979, raised three children, Billie, Abbie and Allie, and have been a cornerstone couple in their adopted home town ever since.
Since becoming genuine citizens of Onamia in 1979, Bill has served on the town fire department for 31 years as well as working as an ambulance-driver, where he has been a member of the local ambulance crew first as a volunteer and today as a full-time employee. He was active in the Onamia Civic Association early on, serving as its president a few times and taking on various Onamia Days jobs for decades. He has also served on the City Council for 22 years, where he currently is vice-mayor, and he played an integral part working on the board of the local Commercial Development Committee which helped spearhead prospective area businesses. Bill also recalls buying and running the local movie theater in Onamia which at the time was located directly next to his family’s grocery store.
And where did this civic-mindedness come from? “I think I saw how active my mom was in local programs like the school board, and I wanted to do the same in whatever way I could,” Bill said.
Wife Julie was active in the community as well ever since she landed in Onamia with husband Bill. She began working at the family grocery store for a number of years and eventually she found herself taking a job in the Onamia School District, first with the fledgling and later-to-become ground-breaking Early Childhood Family Education program where she was the programs secretary/teaching assistant and presently she is working in the school’s pre-K as a classroom PARA. She has also served the Civic Association with work running the Onamia Days Kiddie parade and the Little Miss and Mister pageants.
And how do the Hills feel about being this year’s Grand Marshals? Bill said he told his sisters that they were going to be GMs in the big parade, and they said, “Well it happened, you’re officially old.”
“So, we have that going for us,” Bill replied.
