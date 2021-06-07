Colton James Skrove was born on May 7, 2021 in Mora, Minn. to Ethan and Amiee Skrove, weighing 7 pounds 9 ounces and measuring 20 inches long. Colton is welcomed by sister Sophia Grace, 2.. Grandparents are Tim and Barb Schug of Isle and Glen and Janice Skrove of Mora
