Sophie Ann Soderstrom was born on April 9, 2021 in Mora, Minn. to Tyler and Tara Soderstrom, weighing 7 pounds 15 ounces and measuring 21 inches long. Sophie is welcomed by brother, Brady, 6, sister Ruby, 4 and brother Harvey, 2. Grandparents are Bob and Kristi Pederson of Isle and Dennis and Celie Soderstrom of Perham
