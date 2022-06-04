Nicole Theresa Pederson and Michael Todd Pederson of Isle announce the birth of their son, Mavrick Leroy Pederson, born May 22, 2022, at Cuyuna Medical Center in Crosby. Grandparents are Roy Marvin Berry of Isle, Amy Lea Vanhorn of Isle, Brian Todd Pederson of Braham, Trisha Hope Pederson of Ogilvie, Kathy Roberts of Brainerd, Theresa Berry of Isle, Kathy Burkhart and Dave Burkhart of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Don Pederson of Fergus Falls.
Lakes Jam 2022 takes place June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway.
Eighties rock groups Kix, Warrant and… yes… Tesla, will play the main stage Thursday, June 23. On Friday, concert goers will hear headliner Jon Pardi at 10 p.m. and Cole Swindell will headline Saturday at 10 p.m.
The Aitkin Age has two three-day passes with access to general admission area of concert to give away. The only catch is winning them. The Age is asking participants to send us a picture of yourself or you and a group of friends dressed as your favorite musical artist or band. The Age will then post all of the submissions at www.aitkinage.com and ask readers to vote for their favorite photo. Submit photos by emailing with full name and phone number (so we can notify you) to news.age@apgecm.com or drop entries off at the Age office located at 213 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin.
Voting will take place from May 27 through June 10.
