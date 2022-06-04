Nicole Theresa Pederson and Michael Todd Pederson of Isle announce the birth of their son, Mavrick Leroy Pederson, born May 22, 2022, at Cuyuna Medical Center in Crosby. Grandparents are Roy Marvin Berry of Isle, Amy Lea Vanhorn of Isle, Brian Todd Pederson of Braham, Trisha Hope Pederson of Ogilvie, Kathy Roberts of Brainerd, Theresa Berry of Isle, Kathy Burkhart and Dave Burkhart of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Don Pederson of Fergus Falls.

