Blake Paulson has filed the paperwork with the Benton County Auditor to run for State Representative on the Republican ticket in District 10B, which also includes central Mille Lacs County.
The youngest candidate in the race, Paulson said, “Our state and nation face never-before-seen challenges, which won’t be solved by old ideas. I know how to bring new energy and new ideas to the fight for our future, which we must win at all costs.”
Paulson, a life-long Central Minnesotan, grew up in a working-class, Christian family, where he said he learned the value of faith, family and hard work. At the University of Minnesota, Paulson started a conservative student organization and forced the administration to officially recognize it. He was then hired by the Trump campaign as the regional field director for central Minnesota, where he and his staff criss-crossed all of District 10B and beyond on behalf of President Trump. After that, Paulson worked as a legislative assistant for several conservative Republicans in the Minnesota House of Representatives.
When redistricting created the new District 10B, Paulson worked to earn the support of many delegates to the district endorsing convention, but the convention was prevented from endorsing any candidates. “Ordinary people became delegates in order to have a voice in who would be the Republican candidate,” Paulson said. “I look forward to giving them that voice by continuing my grassroots campaign in District 10B. I will be their new, common sense voice in St. Paul.”
Lakes Jam 2022 takes place June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway.
Eighties rock groups Kix, Warrant and… yes… Tesla, will play the main stage Thursday, June 23. On Friday, concert goers will hear headliner Jon Pardi at 10 p.m. and Cole Swindell will headline Saturday at 10 p.m.
The Aitkin Age has two three-day passes with access to general admission area of concert to give away. The only catch is winning them. The Age is asking participants to send us a picture of yourself or you and a group of friends dressed as your favorite musical artist or band. The Age will then post all of the submissions at www.aitkinage.com and ask readers to vote for their favorite photo. Submit photos by emailing with full name and phone number (so we can notify you) to news.age@apgecm.com or drop entries off at the Age office located at 213 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin.
Voting will take place from May 27 through June 10.
