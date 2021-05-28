Although the catch and release bass season opened with the regular game fish opener on May 15, the official bass opener is still the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend; that is this Saturday, May 29. The regulations on Mille Lacs in particular is a limit of three fish, they can be smallmouth or largemouth or in aggregate. All bass must be under 17 inches in length to harvest. Any fish over 17 inches must be immediately released. Statewide regulations for bass are six fish in any combination of largemouth or smallmouth.
Bass are in transition
Talking about the upcoming bass opener on Mille Lacs Lake, I spoke with Jim from Jim DeRosa’s Smallmouth Bass Guide Service last week. He said, “The bass are in transition right now. The water temperatures are anywhere from 58 degrees in the main lake to 65 degrees in the shallower water, and it’s all happened in the last 10 days. We’re fishing like it’s the early part of June; that’s how far ahead we are right now. I attribute that to the early ice out and this warm stretch of weather we’ve had lately.”
Smallmouth bass in particular will spawn in the low to mid sixty degree water temperatures, and right now, certain areas of the lake are in that range. Not all bass will spawn at the same time on Mille Lacs. Because it is such a huge body of water, the fish will spawn at different times depending on the water temperature in any given part of the lake. The bays will generally warm up faster than the areas that are exposed to the main lake, so the bays will be the first to see spawning fish.
Mille Lacs was rated #1 by Bassmaster Magazine
Mille Lacs Lake garnered national attention in 2016 when it hosted the Bassmaster Angler of the Year three-day event in Sept. of that year. Local pro Seth Feider won the event with a whopping 76 pounds, 5 ounces edging out the second place finisher by nearly six pounds. Normally, a 20-pound bag of bass (limit of five fish) is going to put you in the money in just about any bass tournament. There were a lot of anglers shocked when that would not even get them on the podium at Mille Lacs. Feider’s three bags averaged over 25 pounds each; that’s an average of five pounds plus per fish. On a current note, right now Feider is in first place for the Elite Series Angler of the Year so far in 2021.
Prior to that event, Mille Lacs lake was rated number six on the nation’s top bass lakes according to Bassmaster Magazine. After the massive success of that event, Mille Lacs shocked the angling world and went straight to being rated number one in 2017, leaving some of the most storied bass fisheries in history in its wake. With that, Bassmaster returned for a second year in a row to hold another successful Angler of the Year Championship event on Mille Lacs in the fall of 2017.
Where to fish
As far as where to find the fish on Mille Lacs, DeRosa went on to say, “Right now, you can get pre-spawn fish, you can get fish that are transitioning to making the spawning beds and there are even a few fish on the beds in different areas of the lake. I think the spawn is going to happen a lot earlier this year just because the water temperatures are rising so quickly.”
Pre-spawn fish are the fish that are coming out of the deeper areas of the lake that they have spent the winter in and are moving towards the area they will eventually bed. These areas could include deeper rock areas, deep rock to sand transitions and sand to shallower rock areas. Pre-spawn fish can be some of the heaviest fish of the year as they are laden with eggs. It’s recommended to handle these fish gently and release them immediately so that they can still go and successfully lay their eggs after being caught.
Water is clear this year
The water clarity on Mille Lacs is very good so far this year. DeRosa noted, “The water is super clear right now, the clearest I’ve seen in over ten years. You can easily see structures like boulders and sand in 10 feet. The day before the walleye opener, I put a secchi disc (a white disc on a tape measure for determining water clarity) down and could see it in 27 feet of water.”
The visual element of the sport is a big part of the fun and excitement of bass fishing. Watching a fish eat your offering, whether it’s a topwater or a jig, or a jerkbait is really fun. Targeting a fish that you can see swimming, or sight fishing as it’s called, can be very exciting in comparison to “blind” fishing where you are just fishing a particular piece of structure that you cannot see.
What to use
As far as baits for the opener? DeRosa said, “Right now, there are a variety of baits you can use since the bass are in different stages of the spawn. It’s just a matter of how you want to fish them. For the fish that are just cruising the shallows, jerkbaits are working real good. Tube jigs and any kind of plastic fished on the bottom in the rocks are working real good as well, and they are so easy to fish – and they work.”
Gearing up
Most bass fishing can be done with standard walleye rods and reels. Experienced anglers prefer baitcasting equipment for some patterns. Whatever you use, be prepared for the fight of your life. Smallmouth in particular are known for their fighting ability that includes blinding runs and spectacular aerial high jumps. Take your time and let your tackle do the work. It will take a while to get them to the boat, but that’s a big part of the fun.
So if you’re interested in doing some bass fishing this Memorial weekend, follow these tips from Jim DeRosa’s Smallmouth Bass Guide service. If you’d like to fish with Jim, he can be found at www.fishsmallmouthbass.com or call 320-630-4792.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.