Memorial Blood Centers recognized top supporters and advocates of blood donation at an appreciation luncheon in Duluth. The top blood drive sponsors from 2021 helped collect more than 3,100 units of blood. These organizations include:

Pine City Community

White Community Hospital Foundation

U of M Duluth

Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota

International Falls VFW Post 2948 Auxiliary

ElderCircle

St. Louis Co. Employees

Hayward Area

KBJR 6

Community Memorial

Hospital Cloquet

Ely Community 

Memorial Blood Centers (MBC) also recognized these life-saving members of the “100 Club”—or organizations that collected more than 100 units of blood at blood drives in 2021:

Grand Casino

Essentia Health

St. Joseph’s Catholic Church

148th Air National Guard

Calvary Lutheran Church

Carlton Community

Klockow Brewing Co.

United Way of 1000 Lakes

Chequamegon Food Co-op

St. Luke’s Hospital

Bigfork Valley Hospital

Askov Community

IoII Designs

Sappi Corporation

College of St. Scholastica

Lake Superior College

Cook County YMCA, Grand Marais

Holy Angels Catholic Church

Bemidji State University

The need for blood is constant. The supply is not. Memorial Blood Centers is the sole supplier of blood to more than 30 hospitals and 15 air ambulance bases across Minnesota and western Wisconsin. To learn more or schedule an appointment to donate blood, visit MBC.ORG. To host a blood drive at your workplace, church, business, or community organization contact Michele Keil at 218-340-9196 or Katheryn Hamm at 218-740-1526.

Memorial Blood Centers has been saving lives since 1948 as an independent nonprofit. MBC relies on the local community to donate blood to help ensure a safe and stable blood supply is available to area hospitals and other partners throughout the country. With operations in Minnesota and Wisconsin, MBC is a division of New York Blood Centers Enterprises, serving communities across the country. For more information, call 1.888.GIVE.BLD (1-888-448-3253) or visit mbc.org. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn. 

