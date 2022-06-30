Memorial Blood Centers recognized top supporters and advocates of blood donation at an appreciation luncheon in Duluth. The top blood drive sponsors from 2021 helped collect more than 3,100 units of blood. These organizations include:
Pine City Community
White Community Hospital Foundation
U of M Duluth
Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota
International Falls VFW Post 2948 Auxiliary
ElderCircle
St. Louis Co. Employees
Hayward Area
KBJR 6
Community Memorial
Hospital Cloquet
Ely Community
Memorial Blood Centers (MBC) also recognized these life-saving members of the “100 Club”—or organizations that collected more than 100 units of blood at blood drives in 2021:
Grand Casino
Essentia Health
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church
148th Air National Guard
Calvary Lutheran Church
Carlton Community
Klockow Brewing Co.
United Way of 1000 Lakes
Chequamegon Food Co-op
St. Luke’s Hospital
Bigfork Valley Hospital
Askov Community
IoII Designs
Sappi Corporation
College of St. Scholastica
Lake Superior College
Cook County YMCA, Grand Marais
Holy Angels Catholic Church
Bemidji State University
The need for blood is constant. The supply is not. Memorial Blood Centers is the sole supplier of blood to more than 30 hospitals and 15 air ambulance bases across Minnesota and western Wisconsin. To learn more or schedule an appointment to donate blood, visit MBC.ORG. To host a blood drive at your workplace, church, business, or community organization contact Michele Keil at 218-340-9196 or Katheryn Hamm at 218-740-1526.
Memorial Blood Centers has been saving lives since 1948 as an independent nonprofit. MBC relies on the local community to donate blood to help ensure a safe and stable blood supply is available to area hospitals and other partners throughout the country. With operations in Minnesota and Wisconsin, MBC is a division of New York Blood Centers Enterprises, serving communities across the country. For more information, call 1.888.GIVE.BLD (1-888-448-3253) or visit mbc.org. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
