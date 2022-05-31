Memorial Blood Centers announces a blood emergency, noting the most critical needs are type O, Rh negative and platelets.
This shortage occurs amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic which has had an impact on workers in the healthcare industry with trickle-down effects. Memorial Blood Centers is working to increase staff to meet the blood supply needs of the community.
A single donation can save up to three lives. Roughly one in seven hospital admissions require a blood transfusion. Those in need include: cancer patients, accident, burn, or trauma victims, transplant recipients, surgery patients, chronically transfused patients suffering from sickle cell disease or thalassemia, and many more.
To make an appointment call 1.888.GIVE.BLD (1.888.448.3253) or visit mbc.org/donate.
Staffing impacts the numbers of blood center appointments and blood drives that can be scheduled and thus contributes to the lower-than-normal-blood supply.
“We are coming into a traditionally challenging time of year for blood donations with spring break and pre-summer activities preempting a regular appointment schedule. Normally we would head into the season with a strong blood supply, but we approach it now with alarmingly low reserves,” said Kathy Geist, Senior Executive Director. “We do want people to set appointments for this week, and also schedule repeatedly throughout the summer and into the fall to replenish the reserves to help meet the needs of the community.”
The general blood supply currently stands at a 2-to-3-day level, with type O and platelets at just a 1-to-2-day level. This is well below the ideal inventory of 5-7 days.
A single donation can save up to three lives. Roughly one in seven hospital admissions require a blood transfusion. Those in need include: cancer patients, accident, burn, or trauma victims, transplant recipients, surgery patients, chronically transfused patients suffering from sickle cell disease or thalassemia, and many more.
To make an appointment call 1.888.GIVE.BLD (1.888.448.3253) or visit mbc.org/donate.
About Memorial Blood Centers
Memorial Blood Centers (MBC) has been saving lives since 1948 as an independent nonprofit. MBC relies on the local community to donate blood to help ensure a safe and stable blood supply is available to area hospitals and other partners throughout the country. With operations in Minnesota and Wisconsin, MBC is a division of New York Blood Centers Enterprises, serving communities across the country. For more information, call 1.888.GIVE.BLD (1.888.448.3253) or visit mbc.org/donate. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.