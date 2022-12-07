All are invited to attend a special, community-wide Blue Christmas service this year at Holden Lutheran Church on Thursday, Dec. 22 at 7 p.m., in grateful collaboration with other area churches.
What’s a Blue Christmas service, you ask?
Christmas celebrations and caroling, etc. may be difficult for many among us who may have or are facing loss, death of loved ones, illness and/or other tragic circumstances. A Blue Christmas service is a special time set aside for quiet worship: prayer, music, Scripture, lament and reaching toward the Light. Grief and mourning are at home here, while gently recognizing that part of the reason for Jesus’ coming was to bring hope and comfort, to heal the sick, to seek the lost, to restore the broken and broken-hearted.
This year (in addition to Holden’s regular Christmas Eve worship on Dec. 24, 5 p.m.) Holden Lutheran - ELCA is hosting this quiet, meditative worship service with time for remembering, sharing our hurting places with God, and preparing our hearts for the coming of Christ. Anyone is welcome to attend this community-wide service.
Holden Lutheran is located at 27987 150th Street, Isle and is part of a two point parish with Zion in McGrath, served by Synod Authorized Minister Marty Berg. To get to Holden from Isle, take Hwy 47 north to Hwy 18. Go 1.5 miles east on 18, then turn left onto 30th Ave. Go north one mile, turn right onto 470th St. Follow two miles east to church on the right.
For more information, contact Holden Synod Authorized Minister Sue Lyback at 320-333-1894 or Faith Lutheran Pastor Josh Blair at 320-676-3161.
