Joe Swanson is no stranger to resorts on the water as the co-owner of Bluefin Bay Resort, a popular destination located on the north shore of Lake Superior. His next project is near this neck of the woods.
During a regular Garrison City Council meeting held on Sept. 13, Swanson addressed the council and gave an update on his new development.
“Every time I say I’m not going to buy another piece of property, someone calls and says there’s land in Garrison,” said Swanson.
With around 100 acres of land and a marina on Mille Lacs, the development will include an RV park, townhomes, two-story homes, three lodges and an entire trail system.
Some of the houses will be built “for people to live in,” explained Swanson. In comparison, others would stay as rentals. This is a similar structure to how Bluefin Bay is set up.
No log cabins in sight as the style will be more “coastal, Cape Cod and Scandinavian,” according to Swanson.
The resort will be near other Garrison housing and already has an easement established on the property. “So, you don’t plan on kicking everyone out back there?” Asked city clerk and treasurer Kristi Risnes. “I am one of the property owners back there … We’re all concerned about how this is going to affect us, and how close is it going to be from our homes?”
“A lot of the setbacks will be at least 50 feet … and we’ll leave all the tree cover in there,” replied Swanson.
Talk about building the resort also sparked conversation on building height restrictions. Currently, in Garrison, the ordinance is set to 25 feet. “You can’t build a two-story house with any pitch to the roof at 25 feet. So, we would like to look at amending or changing our ordinance to go up to at least 35, possibly 40 feet in all commercial areas,” said Mayor Loren Larson.
The council made a motion to move the discussion of the ordinance up to the next meeting and vote on the height.
Fire department
“I’m going to start out just by talking about last month because that’s all I’m really involved with,” said retired fire chief Bruce Bruen. “In the month of August, we did 27 total calls.” Twenty were medical related, three were fire calls, three were vehicle accidents and one was a false alarm.
Clay Crowther then addressed the council and requested to hire a new firefighter, Colton Withrow.
“(I’m) excited to get back to it,” said Withrow. “I was a medic about 10-12 years ago before I was in a car accident and then I couldn’t work as a medic for a while … My passion is to help people.”
The council approved the hiring of Withrow. “You’re a Garrison Firefighter,” said the mayor. “Thank you, sir,” replied Withrow.
The fire department was approved for the Assistance to Firefighters Grant from FEMA, which will help purchase a LUCAS CPR device, AEDs, pulse oximeters (the small device to be placed on a fingertip that measures pulse and oxygen) and battery suction devices.
With the total coming to a little over $42,000, the fire department is expected to cover 5% or around $2,000. The motion was made and carried with full approval from the council to buy the equipment.
Crowther requested to re-hire Bruen. However, Bruen will not be on fire calls.
“Bruce has always been available during the day,” explained Crowther. “And he’s going to be greatly missed … I would like to hire him to assist me on the daytime administrative help.”
Garrison City Council approved the hiring of the retired chief, with his work being as needed.
The last fire department business of the meeting included acknowledging a donation from the Garrison Fire Relief Association.
Other business
The preliminary budget for 2023 was approved.
There was discussion as to narrow the road width on Central Ave. and Broadway from 150 feet down to 100 feet.
The council acknowledged a donation from the Commercial Club.
There is state property located on Hwy. 169, near the Holiday gas station. There has been unapproved camping and overnight stays on the property. The council made to motion to contact the Minnesota Department of Transportation for no overnight camping signage. There are semi trucks that sometimes park on the property to rest and the council is hoping to keep that available to those drivers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.