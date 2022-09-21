Economic development director Mike Wimmer approached the Mille Lacs County Board at their special meeting Tuesday, Sept. 13 about conducting a study about the recently opened off-highway vehicle park near Chico’s Place on Highway 169.

Wimmer explained the study would be conducted by the Center for Community Vitality, an extension from University of Minnesota, and help “quantify economic impact” of the park. The office has conducted similar studies in Isle and Onamia in 2016, Wimmer said.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.