Economic development director Mike Wimmer approached the Mille Lacs County Board at their special meeting Tuesday, Sept. 13 about conducting a study about the recently opened off-highway vehicle park near Chico’s Place on Highway 169.
Wimmer explained the study would be conducted by the Center for Community Vitality, an extension from University of Minnesota, and help “quantify economic impact” of the park. The office has conducted similar studies in Isle and Onamia in 2016, Wimmer said.
After a meeting earlier this summer with the office, Wimmer and county administrator Dillon Hayes, the Center expressed interest in running the study and sent a proposal. It breaks down into two parts. The first part would cost the county $750, which would be a cursory study in the first quarter of 2023, determining how many visitors are using the OHV park and what other businesses are benefiting from its presence.
The second part would be a “full scale economic contribution analysis,” Wimmer said. Information would be collected on each visitor to the park, with detailed questions about where they’re spending their money, how much they’re spending, what other amenities they’re taking advantage of in the area, etc. It would begin mid-2023 and wrap up by the end of the year. The cost of the second part would range between $15,000 to $30,000 – much of the cost based on how data collection takes place.
In a later email, Hayes stated the land was “acquired in 2020 from a private landowner.” The park opened for use July 1, according to information stated at the meeting. No maintenance has been especially necessary, given the nature of OHV recreation, though the county is responsible for its upkeep. Hayes also said in the email that OHVs are licensed by the DNR in order to ride, and certain decibel levels during operation are required as part of that licensure.
Commissioners asked Hayes his opinion on the study. He replied a study like this can be a “useful tool” for the county board and help for any future decisions that need to be made about the park. Additionally, “this can demonstrate why, to a Mille Lacs County resident, is [the OHV park] positive.”
Commissioner Dave Oslin believes the park is “a little too new” for a study like this to take place. Chair Genny Reynolds agreed, questioning how well attended the park can really be at this point, since it’s only been open a few months. She added the park “needs to be open a full year before we can make a study.” She also asked about seeking grants to help fund it.
Wimmer said the East Central Regional Development Commission applied for federal funding to complete a tourism study in their five-county service area. That application was denied.
The cost, especially of the second part of the economic study, concerned commissioners. Hayes suggested the possibility of replacing one of the other proposed studies in the budget with this one. Additionally, they could work with the Center to keep the second part closer to the $15,000 end. Using a QR code for people to complete a short survey would help keep the cost down.
Why couldn’t the county conduct their own survey in that way, Reynolds asked. Wimmer said fashioning an appropriate survey is more “complex.” Phrasing the questions correctly, the length of the survey, what questions would even be – the Center can better “dial-in” on how to gather “useful data.”
In the end, the commissioners decided to re-evaluate the need for the study a year from now, when word has gotten around about the park and its use has grown.
County engineering vacancy to be filled
After more than a year’s vacancy for the county engineering position, the board approved, not quite unanimously, to fill it.
While discussing that agenda item, Hayes said it had “become necessary” to increase the payscale for the position, as it’s an “increasingly competitive marketplace.”
According to the agenda item form, the offer for the county engineer candidate was a step nine on the uniform payscale. “The Mille Lacs County Personnel Policy requires approval from the County Board of Commissioners for placement at any step above step seven,” it said. The candidate, it went on, has nine years experience in the public sector engineering. It also noted the offered wage is comparable with the former county engineer, as well as other similar Minnesota counties.
Since the vacancy, David Enblom has been filling in as interim county engineer. The county would retain Enblom as the new engineer gets acclimated. Hayes also shared that the need to fill the vacancy has become even more apparent, as state officials suggested there would be “more of a conversation” about the county engineer position if this candidate does not work out. Hiring the candidate would also take some things off of public works director Keven Schultz’s plate.
The payscale raise does not result in an increase for the 2023 budget. The board authorized the step nine placement on the uniform payscale for the county engineer position four to one, with Oslin voting against.
Enblom and Schultz reviewed the public works annual report. Enblom highlighted how Schultz “stepped up” graveling efforts, something that’s been steadily increasing the last couple years. He also mentioned the use of stabilizers, resulting in a blading reduction for those roads.
Schultz said that as more stabilizers are used, his department will not have to re-gravel as much, saving money on materials and manpower long-term. The annual report can be seen online under the Sept. 13 board agenda.
The board entered into a cooperative agreement with the city of Princeton to conduct a feasibility study in relation to County State Aid Highway 4, or 7th Avenue North within Princeton. In the agreement, it states the county included the reconstruction of CSAH 4 in their capital improvement budget and the city and its utilities have sewer and water infrastructure within its right of way. As a result, city and county officials will work in conjunction to ensure the project is done correctly. Stipulated in the cooperative agreement, “Prior to preparation of the plans and specifications, a feasibility study including preparation of a partial plan set must be conducted.”
Total county cost will be $44,841.20, a “not to exceed value.” After completion of the feasibility study, a second cooperative agreement will follow, which will “outline the roles and responsibilities, the funding sources and amounts from each party, and provide for insurance coverage all in compliance with applicable state and federal requirements.”
Committee report
Only Chair Genny Reynolds had a committee report to share on Tuesday.
Reynolds sits on the library board for the East Central Regional Library system. Earlier this year, a member of the public asked the board to review a book on its shelves and consider the removal of the title. Reynolds said since that time, more and more members of the public have submitted letters or come to the monthly meetings to express their opinions on the title.
The book in question is called “It’s Perfectly Normal: Changing Bodies, Growing Up, Sex, and Sexual Health,” by Robie H. Harris. Originally published in 1994, the book upon reissues has undergone some updates, the latest being from 2009, according to Amazon. The recommended age is 10 and over, or grades five through nine. It seeks to provide accurate information regarding conception and puberty, as well as birth control and sexually transmitted infections, the description says, to help young people “make responsible decisions and stay healthy.”
In an email, ECRL’s executive director Carla Lydon shared that the title has been on their shelves since 2010, at least. At that time, the library changed its database and does not have records of previous editions held. There are three copies of the book in the ECRL database, two of which are currently held in Cambridge, and the third in North Branch.
Reynolds told the county board it has sparked “quite a big debate,” with folks from all six counties the branches are located in coming to board meetings. She said the debate was “divided half and half” between those who support the book and those who take issue with it.
Though some have requested it be taken off the shelves altogether, Reynolds said doing so would be a violation against freedom of speech. The other part of the debate stems from which section it should be placed in. According to Reynolds, the board took a vote at their September meeting as to whether it should stay in its current juvenile nonfiction location. Of the 18-member board, Reynolds reported she was the only to vote against keeping “It’s Perfectly Normal” in that section.
The ECRL’s collection development policy, approved in 2019 by the board of directors, states materials are selected based on currency, authority, suitability for library use, suitability of subject and style for intended audience, cost, its relation to the existing collection and materials, favorable information in critical reviews or bibliographies, requests by patrons, as well as present and potential relevance to the community. Items are considered for withdrawal if they prove to be factually inaccurate or obsolete; if they are damaged; if they are no longer in demand; if a new edition or better source becomes available; if there is no discernible literary or topical merit; if they are irrelevant to the needs of the community; or if they can be obtained via reciprocal borrowing or an interlibrary loan.
The policy also highlights the need to preserve intellectual freedom. “It hereby adopts the philosophy that a public library will not curtail what an individual may or may not read, see, or hear.” Additionally, “Library materials will not be marked or identified by East Central Regional Library to show approval or disapproval of the contents.” The responsibility of monitoring the viewing of children, it states, lies entirely with the parent or legal guardian of the child.
