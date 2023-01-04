alycia.vanrheenen@apgecm.com 

With handshakes and cake, Sheriff Don Lorge and Commissioner Tim Wilhelm of District 2 were recognized by Mille Lacs County for their years of service on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Lorge is retiring after 20 years in law enforcement for the county; Wilhelm was unseated during the November 2022 election after 10 years of service on the board.

