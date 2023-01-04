After 20 years in law enforcement with four of those years as the Mille Lacs County Sheriff, Don Lorge retires at the end of 2022. Lorge, right, was recognized by the County Board of Commissioners for his years of service. Commissioner Timothy Wilhelm, left, was also recognized for his time on the county board, having served for 10 years. Wilhelm was unseated in the November election by Dan Whitcomb, who will be sworn in at the regular Jan. 3 meeting.
Photo by A. R. V. van Rheenen
A warm congratulations
Sgt. Aaron Evenson will be installed as the new chief deputy on Jan. 3 under Sheriff-elect Kyle Burton. Evenson shook hands with each county commissioner as a congratulations on the appointment.
With handshakes and cake, Sheriff Don Lorge and Commissioner Tim Wilhelm of District 2 were recognized by Mille Lacs County for their years of service on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Lorge is retiring after 20 years in law enforcement for the county; Wilhelm was unseated during the November 2022 election after 10 years of service on the board.
Lorge commented to the board, in good spirits, that they have “had a few battles over the years,” but he has “appreciated everything I’ve seen here.” Lorge has served as sheriff the last four years; current Chief Deputy Kyle Burton will take over as sheriff in the new year.
During the recognition of Wilhelm’s service, he told his fellow commissioners, “There’s a big job ahead of you yet.”
Burton will be officially installed as the new sheriff at the regular meeting on Jan. 3. Dan Whitcomb will be sworn in as the new commissioner for District 2 at that time as well.
Evenson appointed to chief deputy
Burton informed the board of his decision to appoint Sgt. Aaron Evenson as his chief deputy, to begin Jan. 3. He summarized Evenson’s commitment to and career in law enforcement. Evenson has served in the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the U.S. Marshal Service, as well as the sheriff’s offices in Otter Tail and Isanti counties and New York Mills Police before serving with the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office for the past nine years.
Currently, Evenson is the handler for K9 Greco and patrol sergeant.
Evenson said at the meeting that he’s “never been more excited and scared for a position.” He’s been in law enforcement since graduating from high school, he said, and calls Mille Lacs County his home.
In an email after the meeting, Evenson said making a decision about what to do with Greco has been “tough.” Greco is eight years old, nearing the age of retirement. “He has over the last six months or so definitely started to show his age and is slowing down a bit, but coming to work is that dog’s entire life, which I’m not ready to fully take away from him,” Evenson said.
The plan right now is to retire Greco from the road but allow him to come into the office most days “so he can run around and hang out with our front office staff and be what I have jokingly been calling our emotional support animal.” Evenson believes this will help with the activity Greco still needs while also fulfilling the role of pet at home.
Letter of commendation
On Dec. 8, Sgt. Alex Tokar was given a letter of commendation by Cap. Jason LaStart at the county board meeting. Lorge said the particular call came in Oct. 25, when a 911 hangup in Princeton was a medical call for a woman in labor. Tokar helped to deliver the baby in a bathtub; both mom and baby were fine after medical attention.
LaStart noted that “few [calls of that nature] have had such a positive outcome.” He added that this story is “an example why … we have taken a road less traveled.”
Tokar said he was “more scared on this [call] than just any other day.”
The board thanked Tokar for his exceptional service.
