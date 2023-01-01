i.sch. bd. christensen.jpg

Bon voyage

0n behalf of the Isle School Board, Board Chair Jason Gallion (right) presented outgoing Board member Randy Christensen with a plaque of appreciation for his work on the panel over the past 12 years.

 Photo by Bob Statz

news.messenger@apgecm.com 

After hearing no input or questions from the general public concerning the proposed property tax increases for 2023 at the December meeting of the Isle School Board, the panel voted to approve a levy for next year that would be an 11 percent increase over last year for a total of $1,382,302.80, with 62 percent of the total budget used for district employee salaries.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.