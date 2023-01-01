After hearing no input or questions from the general public concerning the proposed property tax increases for 2023 at the December meeting of the Isle School Board, the panel voted to approve a levy for next year that would be an 11 percent increase over last year for a total of $1,382,302.80, with 62 percent of the total budget used for district employee salaries.
In other business, the board, with guidance from Superintendent Dean Kapsner, considered a plan for e-learning on days that would warrant emergency school closings. The state-recommended statute allows for up to five e-learning days per school per year. The days would be counted as instructional days and included as hours of instruction, so days would not have to be made up as has been the case in the past: for example, “snow days” where students would typically miss entire days of instruction would have to be made up later in the school year.
Explanations for how the e-learning days would be administered in each grade level were presented by Kapsner and an important caveat for this plan was that a student would have five days to make up any assignments missed. The board approved this plan.
PK-12 Principal Jennifer Ernest addressed the board and explained a new program she has installed in the high school called SMARTPass, which she claimed would ensure students are where they should be during the school day.
Activities director Tyler Soderstrom reported on the numbers out for the winter sports teams to date, stating that boys and girls basketball had the numbers to field C-squads, JV teams and varsity teams as well as junior high and that the wrestling program had nearly record participation with 45 grapplers grades 7-12 taking part.
He also announced that wrestler Zack Remer was currently ranked first in the state Class A rankings at the 120-pound weight and Donovan Schmid was ranked fifth at 126-pounds.
Soderstrom also mentioned that there are participants for both Isle and Onamia taking part in one act play program, jazz band and that eight band/choir members from Isle will be taking part in their first all-conference band/choir practice at Pine City.
He added that the co-op speech team is looking for students from Isle to join Onamia in that program.
The American Indian Liaison reported that a drum group and jingle dress presentation during the school day on Nov. 29 was a success and wrapped up Native American Heritage month.
The board was asked to approve what is being called a “World’s Best Workforce Plan” for the district. This plan, presented to the board by Kapsner, is an attempt to bring district students up to state and national standards in areas such as reading, math and other skills by setting goals with hopes of reaching those standards. The plan focuses on five areas with goals set for each category:
One goal is to make sure at least 80 percent of incoming kindergarten students are ready for school. (Presently, 75 percent of Isle’s incoming kindergartners are ready.)
Another goal is to see that a high percentage of third graders can read at that grade level (that goal has been met).
The goal to close an achievement gap, especially in reading, is close to being met.
A fourth goal is to ensure that 100 percent of Isle students have been given guidance in career planning.
And finally, the district hopes to create an atmosphere that ensures a high rate of graduation, which, for Isle, now stands at between 94 and 95 percent. The Board was pleased with this project and gave it their blessing.
Finally, the board took time to recognize and honor the work turned in by retiring board member Randy Christensen, who chose not to run for re-election after 12 years on the panel.
Board chairman Jason Gallion presented Christensen with an “Award of Excellence” plaque “for your service to the Board of Education,” saying Randy’s presence has been appreciated over the years and that he will be “greatly missed.” Gallion went on to characterize what Christensen brought to the Board as a man who was “down to earth” and a man of “common sense.”
Christensen replied by saying it was his pleasure to have served the district over the years and that any decisions he made as a board member were what he thought was best for the community of Isle and their students.
Christensen is being replaced on the board by newly elected Tracy Lilledahl.
