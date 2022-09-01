On Aug. 13 at approximately 4 p.m., Aitkin County Dispatch received a call of a man overboard on Elm Island Lake in Nordland Township. Deputies responded to the north end of Elm Island Lake, and used boats to begin looking for the missing party. The initial report was that a group of friends had been out fishing for about two hours. The victim had been drinking and was sitting on the edge of the boat. He suddenly fell into the water, was not wearing a life jacket and did not resurface. One of the victim’s friends jumped into the water to attempt to locate the victim, but was unsuccessful in the murky water.
The Crow Wing County Dive/Rescue Team was contacted and responded to Elm Island Lake to assist with the search. Marine electronics were used to locate the victim. At 7:59 p.m., the Crow Wing County Dive Team recovered the body.
The victim has been identified as Daniel Thomas Nelson, 25, of Hopkins, Minnesota. Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s preliminary finding is that Nelson died of freshwater drowning.
Aitkin County was assisted by Aitkin County Search & Rescue, MN DNR, North Ambulance, and South Aitkin First Responders.
