One of the many inconveniences as a result of the world-wide COVID pandemic over the past 18 months has been the disruption of the normal funeral and burial processes all over the nation. A person would pass away, notice of the death would appear in the local newspaper, but a funeral and subsequent burial service were often postponed due to pandemic protocols.
Such was the case with 77-year old Mille Lacs local Bob Crace, who died on Nov. 29, 2020 as a snowbird in Phoenix, Arizona, but was not honored with a proper funeral until July 14, 2021. On that day, Faith Lutheran Church in Isle was packed with those who wished to pay their respects to a man who gave so much to so many during his career in law enforcement and to his extended family and his community. And each of the nearly 100 who showed up the morning of Crace’s funeral service brought with them their Bob stories.
For example, an immigrant family from Vietnam who somehow found their way to the little town of Isle back in 1979, traveled all the way from their present home in California to be part of Bob’s memorial. Members of that family said they wanted to show their thanks to Bob for the friendship he offered them upon arrival in the Mille Lacs area over 40 years ago. “Bob was the main character to welcome us,” said Vince To. “Faith Lutheran Church sponsored us, but Bob went out of his way to find us Chinese food, cut wood to help us with heat for the winter and he found ways to help us learn our new language.”
Also on hand that July morning were Bob’s relatives, including his wife, children and grandchildren.
Bob’s son, Jim, who graduated from Isle High said of his late father, “He was a man who all through his life gave to the community. And he was a tough, but good dad, always supporting his kids in whatever they did. He supported his kids in high school sports and other school activities, and he introduced us to so many outdoor activities like hunting and fishing.”
As for giving to the community, there is hardly a rival to the number of clubs and boards Bob served on while residing in the Isle area, not to mention the many things he did as in individual with no fan-fare that helped to make his town a better place to live. “He would often be riding around town in his scooter picking up trash on the streets, or helping out at the local food shelf,” said wife Judy Crace. “He did so many things like that just because he wanted to make people’s lives better.”
A perusal of some of the accolades Bob earned over the years which were on display at his wake, attests to his devotion to those in need. One in particular, stood out: the Helen Keller Award, a plaque given him by the Minnesota Lions Eye Bank, honoring him for his work in helping people restore and preserve sight.
In his “day job” as a police officer and later a Minnesota State Patrolman, Bob was well known and respected among his peers, especially in his beat in Mid-Minnesota. Retired county sheriff Dennis Boser, who knew Bob well, quipped, “When I rode with Bob, I learned there was a higher gear in a squad car than I had ever experienced. I didn’t think someone could take the curves around Cove Bay at the speed he went.”
Doug Falk, a retired state patrolman may have expressed most people’s views of Crace best when he simply said, “Bob was just an all-around good guy and friend.”
Those words were the common sentiment of so many in the crowd last July when they said farewell to their friend, Bob Crace.
Crace got his “proper funeral,” all-be-it months after his death, as have so many during this COVID period.
Bob Statz is a Messenger staff writer.
