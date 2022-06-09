The body of a Garrison man reported missing since April 11 was recovered Saturday, May 28, from Mille Lacs Lake.
The Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 12:55 p.m. that day, from a property owner who spotted a body near Wig Wam Bay. Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s deputies and Mille Lacs Tribal Police officers responded and located a deceased individual floating in the water on the edge of the shoreline.
Chief Deputy Kyle Burton of the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office said the body of Matthew James-Peter Chapel Jr. was recovered from the lake near the address of 17232 Walleye Road.
The body was recovered from the lake and was sent to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and further investigation.
There had been an ongoing missing person investigation for several weeks with joint search efforts between multiple law enforcement agencies in the Vineland community involving Chapel, Burton said.
Chapel, 30, went missing on April 11 and was last seen leaving a Vineland residence on Migizi Drive on foot.
A funeral ceremony for Chapel was held June 5 at the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation with Gisibaganeb officiating. Interment was in the Indian Point Burial Grounds.
Lakes Jam 2022 takes place June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway.
Eighties rock groups Kix, Warrant and… yes… Tesla, will play the main stage Thursday, June 23. On Friday, concert goers will hear headliner Jon Pardi at 10 p.m. and Cole Swindell will headline Saturday at 10 p.m.
The Aitkin Age has two three-day passes with access to general admission area of concert to give away. The only catch is winning them. The Age is asking participants to send us a picture of yourself or you and a group of friends dressed as your favorite musical artist or band. The Age will then post all of the submissions at www.aitkinage.com and ask readers to vote for their favorite photo. Submit photos by emailing with full name and phone number (so we can notify you) to news.age@apgecm.com or drop entries off at the Age office located at 213 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin.
Voting will take place from May 27 through June 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.