The body of a Garrison man reported missing since April 11 was recovered Saturday, May 28, from Mille Lacs Lake.

The Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 12:55 p.m. that day, from a property owner who spotted a body near Wig Wam Bay. Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s deputies and Mille Lacs Tribal Police officers responded and located a deceased individual floating in the water on the edge of the shoreline.

Chief Deputy Kyle Burton of the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office said the body of Matthew James-Peter Chapel Jr. was recovered from the lake near the address of 17232 Walleye Road.

The body was recovered from the lake and was sent to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and further investigation.  

There had been an ongoing missing person investigation for several weeks with joint search efforts between multiple law enforcement agencies in the Vineland community involving Chapel, Burton said.

Chapel, 30, went missing on April 11 and was last seen leaving a Vineland residence on Migizi Drive on foot.

A funeral ceremony for Chapel was held June 5 at the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation with Gisibaganeb officiating. Interment was in the Indian Point Burial Grounds.

