Monday Men’s - March 6 - Steffan Pfaff - 216, 157, 177 - 550, Greg Miller - 154, 198, 181 - 533, Chad Ames - 171, 175, 172 - 518, Gary Olson - 193, 174, 150 - 517, Daryl Honnold - 180, 150, 149 - 504, Harley Sawatzky - 201, 128, 167 - 496, Mark Pfaff - 128, 202, 162 - 492, Cameron Miller - 154, 157, 173 - 484, Heidi Schultz - 156, 148, 176 - 480, Nick Underwood - 140,143, 184 - 467, Daryl Honnold Jr - 159, 148, 144 - 451, Frank Kacon - 129, 148, 149 - 426, Craig Hovland - 133, 137, 149 - 419, David Estrem - 136, 139, 138 - 413, Dylan Hardy - 161, 135, 115 - 411, Ray Penwarden - 115, 145, 144 - 404, Mike Knaus - 168, 118, 114 - 400 

Wednesday Mixed - March 8 - Jason Gallion - 191, 176, 239 - 606, Paul Klebs - 174, 214, 208 - 596, Jacob Gallion - 180, 219, 170 - 569, Daryl Honnold - 173, 211, 140 - 524, John Ingrassia - 157, 167, 166 - 490, Daryl Honnold Jr - 186, 135, 158 - 479, Monica Revak - 176, 162, 132 - 464, William Mellon Jr - 153, 168, 132 - 453, Kimberly Mellon - 107, 180, 158 - 445, Dawn Honnold - 131, 180, 134 - 445, Jennifer Hagel - 160, 138, 146 - 441, Daniel Miller - 123, 138, 146 - 434, Diana Adams - 129, 138, 146 - 413, Max Hagel - 144, 108, 146 - 398, Julie Janke - 143, 134, 114 - 391, Melanie Garbow - 148, 113, 128 - 389, Heidi Schultz - 121, 142, 118 - 381,  James Janke - 118, 109, 139 - 366, Sue Sportel - 104, 102, 125 - 331, Haley Harris - 111, 113, 96 - 320, Laura Segraves - 109, 92, 113 - 314 

