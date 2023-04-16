Monday Men’s - March 6 - Steffan Pfaff - 216, 157, 177 - 550, Greg Miller - 154, 198, 181 - 533, Chad Ames - 171, 175, 172 - 518, Gary Olson - 193, 174, 150 - 517, Daryl Honnold - 180, 150, 149 - 504, Harley Sawatzky - 201, 128, 167 - 496, Mark Pfaff - 128, 202, 162 - 492, Cameron Miller - 154, 157, 173 - 484, Heidi Schultz - 156, 148, 176 - 480, Nick Underwood - 140,143, 184 - 467, Daryl Honnold Jr - 159, 148, 144 - 451, Frank Kacon - 129, 148, 149 - 426, Craig Hovland - 133, 137, 149 - 419, David Estrem - 136, 139, 138 - 413, Dylan Hardy - 161, 135, 115 - 411, Ray Penwarden - 115, 145, 144 - 404, Mike Knaus - 168, 118, 114 - 400
Wednesday Mixed - March 8 - Jason Gallion - 191, 176, 239 - 606, Paul Klebs - 174, 214, 208 - 596, Jacob Gallion - 180, 219, 170 - 569, Daryl Honnold - 173, 211, 140 - 524, John Ingrassia - 157, 167, 166 - 490, Daryl Honnold Jr - 186, 135, 158 - 479, Monica Revak - 176, 162, 132 - 464, William Mellon Jr - 153, 168, 132 - 453, Kimberly Mellon - 107, 180, 158 - 445, Dawn Honnold - 131, 180, 134 - 445, Jennifer Hagel - 160, 138, 146 - 441, Daniel Miller - 123, 138, 146 - 434, Diana Adams - 129, 138, 146 - 413, Max Hagel - 144, 108, 146 - 398, Julie Janke - 143, 134, 114 - 391, Melanie Garbow - 148, 113, 128 - 389, Heidi Schultz - 121, 142, 118 - 381, James Janke - 118, 109, 139 - 366, Sue Sportel - 104, 102, 125 - 331, Haley Harris - 111, 113, 96 - 320, Laura Segraves - 109, 92, 113 - 314
Tuesday 9:15 AM Coffee - March 14 - Diane Olson - 136, 139, 110 - 385, Carlene Boettcher - 96, 108, 74 - 278, Gail Smith - 131, 109, 136 - 376, Chuck Smith - 106, 103, 116 - 325, Linda Lease - 125, 145, 148 - 418, Fran Kacon - 78, 116, 87 - 281, Daryl Honnold - 158, 144, 195 - 497, Clara Kiel - 149, 118, 146 - 413, Gary Olson - 178, 149, 174 - 501, Frank Kacon - 118, 126, 106 - 350, Victor Lease - 129, 153, 164 - 446, Al Boettcher - 93, 102, 111 - 306, Marty Breuer - 148, 114, 133 - 395, Andy Bosquez - 111, 179, 136 - 426, Tony Bosquez - 153, 170, 155 - 478, Duane Altman - 149, 123, 136 - 408
Monday Men’s - March 13 - Greg Miller - 184, 248, 178 - 610, Paul Klebs - 191, 186, 201 - 578, Mark Pfaff - 233, 183, 161 - 577, Chad Ames - 180, 187, 202 - 569, Daryl Honnold Jr - 166, 177, 212 - 555, Alice Nickolay - 167, 176, 2009 - 552, Steffan Pfaff - 168, 196, 182 - 546, Martin Breuer -158, 167, 199 - 524, Daryl Honnold - 166, 182, 159 - 507, Levi Jeska - 148, 151, 201 - 500, Cameron Miller - 186, 164, 145 - 496, Ray Penwarden - 146, 160, 168 - 474, David Sawatzky - 139, 153, 179 - 471, Gary Olson - 170, 143, 147 - 460, Travis Eye - 177, 138, 134 - 449 - Frank Kacon - 153, 141, 133 - 427, David Estrem - 143, 137, 142 - 422, Dylan hardy - 140, 131, 151 - 422, Mike Knaus - 172, 126, 122 - 420
Wednesday Mixed - March 15 - Jason Gallion - 177, 250, 215 - 642, Paul Klebs - 214, 158, 216 - 588, Jacob Gallion - 177, 178, 188 - 543, Heidi Schultz - 138, 178, 167 - 483, Jennifer Hagel - 157, 153, 156 - 466, Max Hagel - 128, 164, 151 - 443, Monica Revak - 150, 131, 157 - 438, John Ingrassia - 178, 124, 132 - 434, William Mellon Jr - 198, 124, 109 - 431, Daryl Honnold - 141, 158, 121 - 420, Ron Segraves - 168, 123, 126 - 417, Dawn Honnold - 137, 125, 149 - 411, Darryl Sportel - 133, 177, 98 - 408, Montana Sarazin - 127, 140, 138 - 405, Alonzo Guzman - 120, 147, 135 - 402, Kimberly Mellon - 144, 147, 107 - 398, Diana Adams - 136, 96, 163 - 395, Daryl Honnold Jr - 113, 127, 143 - 383, Melanie Garbow - 122, 119, 117 - 358, Lee Nass - 129, 107, 78 - 314, Laura Segraves - 111, 109, 89 - 309, Sue Sportel - 101, 109, 94 - 304
Tuesday 9:15 AM Coffee - March 21 - Diane Olson - 134, 147, 127 - 408, Carlene Boettcher - 64, 69, 62 - 195, Gail Smith - 134, 99, 123 - 356, Clara Kiel - 128, 117, 141 - 381, Linda Lease - 146, 137, 108 - 391, Fran Kacon - 112, 95, 101 - 308, Diana Adams - 105, 147, 121 - 373, Kim Ames - 158, 139, 167 - 464, Gary Olson - 139, 169, 215 - 523, Frank Kacon - 168, 114, 135 - 427, Victor Lease - 130, 169, 161 - 460, Duane Altman - 130, 140, 144 - 414, Al Boettcher - 125, 127, 160 - 412, Daryl Honnold - 155, 187, 137 - 479, Chuck Smith - 109, 140, 105 - 354, Andy Bosquez - 118, 160, 160 - 438, Tony Bosquez - 135, 148, 142 - 425
Monday Men’s - March 20 - Cameron Miller - 215, 189, 186 - 590, Greg Miller - 175, 234, 166 - 575, Levi Jeska - 168, 177, 229 - 574, Paul Klebs - 200, 182, 182 - 564, Steffan Pfaff - 202, 169, 180 - 551, Ray Penwarden - 193, 158, 189 - 540, David Estem - 185, 149, 199 - 533, Chad Ames - 180, 164, 175 - 519, Travis Eye - 179, 170, 165 - 514, Heidi Schultz - 193, 176, 142 - 511, David Sawatzky - 194, 163, 147 - 504, Mark Pfaff - 43, 138, 221 - 502, Daryl Honnold Jr - 176, 134, 190 - 500, Frank Kacon - 181, 176, 137 - 494, Craig Hovland - 135, 181, 172 - 488, Nick Underwood - 193, 140, 150 - 483, Daryl Honnold - 168, 133, 172 - 473, Alice Nickolay -1 49, 171, 148 - 468, Gary Olson - 138, 145, 152 - 435, Martin Breuer - 145, 165, 118 - 428
Wednesday Mixed - March 22 - Paul Klebs - 247, 200, 181 - 628, Alonzo Guzman - 207, 224, 178 - 609, Jason Gallion - 191, 203, 171 - 565, Daryl Honnold - 202, 200, 160 - 562, Ted Skaff - 131, 161, 189 - 481, Heidi Schultz - 166, 154, 156 - 476, Jennifer Hagel - 146, 146, 174 - 466, Kimberly Mellon - 157, 130, 162 - 449, Max Hagel - 167, 128, 136 - 431, John Ingrassia - 174, 128, 126 - 428, William Mellon Jr - 152, 131, 135 - 418, Daryl Honnold Jr - 135, 157, 124 - 416, Monica Revak - 136, 146, 126 - 408, Dawn Honnold - 140, 122, 131 - 393, Laura Segraves - 119, 125, 144 - 388, Melanie Garbow - 121, 126, 133 - 380, James Janke - 129, 1089, 130 - 368, Diana Adams - 103, 125, 131 - 359, Julie Janke - 137, 112, 98 - 347, Pat Skaff - 104, 119, 121 - 344, Haley Harris - 97, 92, 152 - 341, Lori Wall - 130, 134, 59 - 323, Kelly Ingrassia - 84, 103, 129 - 316, Darryl Sportel - 110, 104, 94 - 308
Tuesday 9:15 AM Coffee - March 28 - Diane Olson - 138, 130, 136 - 404, Carlene Boettcher - 69, 93, 77 - 239, Gail Smith - 99, 88, 123 - 310, Clara Kiel - 122, 100, 157 - 373, Linda Lease - 164, 146, 169 - 479, Fran Kacon - 85, 76, 117 - 278, Diana Adams - 96, 134, 120 - 350, Kim Ames - 139, 142, 150 - 431, Gary Olson - 194, 194, 213 - 601, Frank Kacon - 154, 170, 148 - 471, Victor Lease - 152, 177, 161 - 490, Chuck Smith - 103, 133, 105 - 341, Daryl Honnold Jr - 199, 126, 105 - 430, Daryl Honnold - 120, 179, 120 - 419, Duane Altman - 140, 179, 222 - 541, Al Boettcher - 141, 146, 121 - 408, Andy Bosquez - 139, 110, 168 - 417, Tony Bosquez - 133, 104, 113 -350
Wednesday Mixed - March 29 - Jason Gallion - 182, 188, 172 - 542, Paul Klebs- 161, 220, 159 - 540, Dave Sawatzky - 151, 193, 165 - 509, Daryl Honnold - 173, 147, 164 - 484, Monica Revak - 145, 153, 177 - 475, Haley Harris - 169, 176, 127 - 472, Jennifer Hagel - 146, 158, 157 - 461, Ted Skaff - 177, 127, 145 - 449, Max Hagel - 146, 140, 158 - 444, Dawn Honnold - 140- 159, 125 - 424, John Ingrassia - 164, 160, 100 - 424, Melanie Garbow - 105, 162, 143 - 410, Diana Adams - 152, 132, 119 - 403, Daryl Honnold Jr - 137, 138, 127 - 388, Heidi Schultz - 125, 136, 127 - 388, Ron Segraves - 119, 133, 128 - 380, William Mellon Jr - 122, 116, 138 - 376, Joy Kimber - 119, 119, 114 - 352, Laura Segraves - 103, 133, 96 - 332, Darryl Sportel - 125, 88, 118 - 331, Pat Skaff - 88, 112, 111 - 311, Lee Nass - 84, 102, 124 - 310, Abbie Gallion - 108, 112, 89 - 309
Tuesday 9:15 AM Coffee - April 4 - Diane Olson - 144, 208, 144 - 496, Carlene Boettcher - 79, 89, 72 - 240, Daryl Honnold - 200, 239, 195 - 634, Frank Kacon - 223, 176, 188 - 587, Linda Lease - 151, 197, 193 - 541, Fran Kacon - 99, 98, 101 - 298, Diana Adams - 161, 154, 149 - 464, Clara Kiel - 202, 156, 158 - 516, Gary Olson - 242, 191, 151 - 584, Marty Breuer - 119, 122, 135 - 376, Victor Lease - 229, 126, 181 - 536, Duane Altman - 131, 189, 178 - 498, Andy Bosquez - 142, 171, 128 - 441, Tony Bosquez - 144, 223, 164 - 531, Jake Bosquez - 205, 122, 177 - 504, Al Boettcher - 125, 157, 116 - 398
